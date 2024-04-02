Zach Bryan Gets “Annihilated” by Cake for His Birthday Weekend While On Tour

Zach Bryan‘s girlfriend, Brianna LaPaglia, recently posted a TikTok of her boyfriend having cake thrown at him for his birthday weekend, “It’s zachary’s birthday weekend and he got annihilated.” The video is a hilarious look at life on tour for Bryan, as he continues his Quittin’ Time Tour across North America.

In the video, an unsuspecting Zach Bryan walks into a room, beer in hand, where people are waiting to throw cake and balloons at him. His hat gets knocked off and he falls to the ground as cakes smash into him from all sides. At the end, Brianna smushes frosting right in his face. The icing on the cake to the whole ambush, so to speak.

Zach Bryan Delivers a Master-Level April Fool’s Joke by Announcing Another Album

Yesterday was April Fool’s Day, and Zach Bryan delivered. He returned to social media following the announcement of a new album titled The Great American Bar Scene, which allegedly featured John Mayer and Bruce Springsteen. Bryan took to Twitter/X to respond, writing, “LETS GO BOYSSS!!!!” which led fans to assume the announcement was real.

There was even a tentative tracklist, which featured songs that Bryan has teased on social media, as well as some that were completely new. Tracks like “Memphis, The Blues” which has been on Twitter, and “The Great American Bar Scene” and “Sandpaper” which he has played in full on tour. Other potential tracks included some that definitely sounded like Zach Bryan fare, including “Broken Hearts, Broken Glass,” “Sunday Afternoon,” and “Your Hand.” There was also “Chicken & Fries” and “God is a Funny Man.”

The addition of “Sun to Me,” which was featured on Bryan’s first studio album American Heartbreak, should have alerted fans to the fact that this may be an April Fool’s joke. However, with footage of Bruce Springsteen performing “Sandpaper” with Zach Bryan, fans assumed the new album and collaborations could be real.

Unfortunately not. However, Bryan has announced that “The Great American Bar Scene” and “Sandpaper” will be on his next record. Fans can be secure in the knowledge that he’s working on something new all the same.

