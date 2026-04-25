3 Wise Country Songs From the 1960s That I Want To Show My Kid

As a parent, there are a lot of things you want to teach your kids. Anything from the best 1990s movies to how to ride a bike to what calculus is. But sometimes some lessons can be hard or even out of your purview. That’s when art—indeed, when music—comes into play.

Videos by American Songwriter

That’s just what we wanted to highlight below. We wanted to showcase three songs from back in the day that are as good at teaching as they are entertaining. These are three wise country songs from the 1960s I want to show my kid.

“Crazy” by Patsy Cline from ‘Showcase’ (1961)

When it comes to showing songs to your kid, there are many reasons to do it. Maybe a given track is a toe-tapper. Maybe it is full of wisdom. Or maybe it shows off one of the greatest artists ever to do it. This song from Patsy Cline checks all those boxes. Cline’s voice fills up the stereo speakers as she sings about love and madness in this Willie Nelson-penned classic. If your child is to grow up a music fan, they’d better know who Patsy Cline is!

“A Boy Named Sue” by Johnny Cash from ‘At San Quentin’ (1969)

Just as young music fans should learn about Patsy Cline, they should also learn about Johnny Cash. Though some of his songs are rough and rugged, his voice is essential, and so are many of his tracks. This 1969 song, which was performed live at San Quentin prison, allows for much education. It teaches young music fans about Cash, about what an inmate is, and about why it’s important to share music with all people, and it shows off just a great musical story. Penned by Shel Silverstein, the lyrics to this tune are simply unimpeachable.

“Mama Tried” by Merle Haggard from ‘Mama Tried’ (1968)

Speaking of great lyrics, how about this song? Indeed, Merle Haggard (what a name!) is essential listening when it comes to country music. He’s also an important figure to understand when learning about the history of the genre and of the art form in general. But this song is also important to listen to, in particular. From its simple, clear, and effective lyrics to their crooning delivery to the nod to mom—what great stuff!

Photo by Gai Terrell/Redferns