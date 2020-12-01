35th Anniversary Song Contest Winners Announced

After a difficult judging period of the top 35 songs for the 35th Anniversary Song Contest, our panel has spoken and the results are in. Each of the following 13 songs demanded our judges’ attention with their striking melodies and exceptional lyrics. One entry, however, set itself above the rest to secure first place accolades.

We received so many awesome submissions that we will be rolling out a little holiday bonus soon, so stay tuned for “100 More 35th Anniversary Contest Songs That We Absolutely Love,” coming your way on December 15.

Do you have the next hit song? Enter the annual song contest to find out!

Read and listen below for the top three and the subsequent 10 honorable mentions.

First Place: “We Need More” written and performed by Taylor Fagins

Taylor Fagins

Do you have the next hit song?

Enter the 2021 American Songwriter Song Contest to get your songs in front of #1 songwriters/artists and A&R execs (and the chance to win $10,000). Enter today and save 30% on your entry (Coupon code: EARLYBIRD).

Second Place: “Still Life” written and performed by Ryan Dilmore

Ryan Dilmore; Photo Credit: Philly Brentnall

Third Place: “Two Hearts and a Diamond” written by Ava Suppelsa & Jesse Labelle; performed by Jesse Labelle

Jesse Labelle

Honorable Mentions

“Gold” written and performed by Emily Danielle Anderson

“Black” (feat. Yaw) written by Akua Agyeman; performed by Sista ELLA

“Righteous” written by Aaron Kellim, Jeff Laliberte, Paul Laliberte, Shelby Archer & Titus Makin; performed by Butterfly Ali

“Change the World” written and performed by Hannah Miller

“Party” written and performed by Lauryn Marie

“Shoes To Fill” written by Gary Garris, Halle Kearns, Kaylin Roberson & Morgan Johnston; performed by Halle Kearns

“HER” written by Jenna Facey & Michael Blum; performed by Jenna Lotti

“Sinner’s Creek” written and performed by Boone

“Mountains Alone” written by Carlyle Scott King; performed by Carly King

“Same” written and performed by Josh Knowles

