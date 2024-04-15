American Songwriter Judges Offer Insights Into Judging the 2024 May/June Lyric Contest Winners

In response to feedback from the American Songwriter Community, the esteemed contest judges were asked to share some insights into their winner selections. Read below for insights into how the panel of judges picked the winners for the May/June 2024 Lyric Contest.

1st Place – “Look Before You Leave”

By: Susan Rose Simms

Emily Weisband: I like the concept – full of emotion! Favorite thing is that it’s not too written it’s just real.

Hannah Ellis: I loved the storytelling and visuals in this song. I found it very compelling from the beginning and felt like it took you on a journey.

Jensen McRae: Favorite lines:

“So look before you leave // At what you’re lettin’ go”

2nd Place – “Good As Old”

By: Paul Ivy, Elizabeth Eckert and Sundi Jo Graham

Emily Weisband: Clever twist on the hook and concept rings so true!

Levi Hummon: I thought their lyrical style was both unique and clever. There are genres of songs that are kind of the “we all grow old etc…” and this is a beautifully written perspective on that reality. I think it’s so important to make a song stick with a hook, and this was one of the best hooks.

Hannah Ellis: I loved the turn on this at the end. I thought it was very touching and I felt like the rhyme sequence flowed so well that I almost created my own melody in my head with the song.

Mae Muller: I love a song with a punchline! ‘ If you think love’s good as new, wait ‘til it’s good as old’. It’s really clever and the whole song is so descriptive and just great storytelling.

3rd Place – “Another Blue Ridge Autumn”

By: Bryant Bibb

Paul McDonald: This was the first submission I read and immediately was drawn to it. It put me on the Blue Ridge Parkway driving through the mountains. Colorful lyrics that really give you a sense of the beauty of this place. It feels warm and cozy and put me in the scene.

Marc Broussard: Loved the rhythm in this one and how it progresses thought the song. Really solid grasp of storytelling techniques and I’d love to hear it live!



Jay Knowles: The cadence of the lyrics told me exactly how the rhythm of the music would feel… and it felt just like the feelings that the meaning of the lyrics conveyed.

4th Place – “DOWN IN WONDERLAND”

By: Terry McArthur

Sharon Vaughn: Brutal, Rhythmic … Poetic and cruelly sane.

Chris Pierce: Has the makings of classic lyrics and I can immediately hear a melody and feel a rhythm and vibe when reading. I appreciate the darkness and playfulness of the lyrics and how the lyrics take me on a journey. Good work!

