Congratulations to all our May/June 2024 Lyric Contest winners. Read the winning lyrics for first through fourth place, below.

CLICK HERE to enter the July/August Lyric contest.

1st Place – “Look Before You Leave”

By: Susan Rose Simms

V1

Remember when we fixed our room

How we patched up every crack?

You painted and some got on me

So I splattered you right back.

And sometimes when we’d fight for real

Both too proud to cry

Couldn’t see what was right in front of me

That you would say good-bye

But baby….

CH1

Look before you leave

At the mem’ries we made.

This porch is where we said we’d sit

And watch our grandkids play.

Out back is our garden,

Every seed that we helped sow

So look before you leave

At what you’re lettin’ go.

V2

You don’t have to run away

(Cuz) There’s little to be found

The grass ain’t any greener

On the other side of town.

Your troubles won’t just disappear,

They’ll be your wake-up call

And you won’t find the history we have

Framed on every wall.

Oh baby….

CH2

Look before you leave

At the mem’ries we made.

This porch is where we said we’d sit

And watch our grandkids play.

Out back is our garden,

Every seed we helped to grow.

So look before you leave

At what you’re lettin’ go.

BR

Whatever it is you’re lookin’ for

You won’t find it out that door.

*Don’t take that leap, we’re no good apart

Let’s learn a way to make a brand-new start.

Now baby…

CH3

Look before you leave

At the mem’ries we’ll make.

Sittin’ on the front porch

While we watch our grandkids play.

Waterin’ that garden, we’ll have so much to show

Look before you leave

It’s a bigger leap, I know….

To look before you leave

(spoken) And baby….don’t let go.

2nd Place – “Good As Old”

By: Paul Ivy, Elizabeth Eckert and Sundi Jo Graham

Good As Old

Verse One:

He saw that gold ring on my finger

Asked how many years so far

I said 2 and he grabbed a bottle

From the top shelf of his bar

I said, “What’s all this about ol’ whiskey

Is it really worth the price?”

He smiled at me and whispered

Can I give you some advice?

Chorus:



Love won’t stay new forever

That ring will lose its shine

But good things age and weather

Like guitars and vintage wine

One thing I’ve learned that’s true

Time’s worth it’s weight in gold

If you think love’s good as new

wait til it’s

Good as old

Verse Two:



He said a couple years ain’t nothin

The next ten will just fly by

But when you see her hold your first born

Then you’ll start to know why

Everyday’s another reason

To hold on to what you’re given

I’m not saying that it’s easy

But it’s what makes life worth living

Chorus:



Cause Love won’t stay new forever

That ring will lose its shine

But good things age and weather

Like guitars and vintage wine

One thing I’ve learned that’s true

Time’s worth it’s weight in gold

If you think love’s good as new

wait til it’s

Good as old

He winked at me and I said man you made my day

When I got home I knew just what to say

Love won’t stay new forever

This ring will lose its shine

But good things age and weather

Like guitars and vintage wine

One thing I’ve learned that’s true

Time’s worth it’s weight in gold

If you think love’s good as new

wait til it’s

Good as old

3rd Place – “Another Blue Ridge Autumn”

By: Bryant Bibb

That little breeze is getting colder I can feel it on my shoulder

as I pull my collar up and stare into the flames

All the leaves are lookin rusty and it seems a little dusty

can’t remember when we had a decent rain.

It’s only late September but I really can’t remember

The last time I felt that chill and I just have to say

It’s still my favorite season and to me its awful pleasin

to feel another blue ridge autumn on its way

Summer sun is good for fishin’ but I find myself a wishin

When the mountains and the skyline disappear behind the haze

For when the mountains will be clearer and I can feel it gettin nearer

another blue ridge autums on its way

I love to see those leaves a falling and hear the doves a callin

and see the woodsmoke rising up like a ladder to the sky

The geese are flying higher the sun seems a little brighter

and the squirrels are working harder every day

Spring times always welcome when the winter snows are meltin

And the blooms are spreading wild across the hill

And it’s kinda hard to quarrel when god paints the hills and laurel

But the blue ridge mountain autumn is what I long for still

Summer sun is good for fishin but I find my self wishin

When the mountains and the skyline disappear behind the haze

For when the mountains will be clearer and I can feel it getting nearer

another blue ridge autumn’s on its way

4th Place – “DOWN IN WONDERLAND”

By: Terry McArthur

DOWN IN WONDERLAND

The tyrants tweet, they lie and cheat, casting spells of deep deceit

Selling delusion, fear, confusion, until the illusion is totally complete

Log on one morning to a red flag warning, your way of life is banned

That’s how they do it behind closed doors down in wonderland

Streamers, schemers, toxic daydreamers, when will you understand

Rockers, rappers, guns ,kidnappers, sinking in your own quicksand

Don’t you know you’re part of the show you were never in command

The data kings, they wear all the bling down in wonderland

The darkness you fear is always here in the broken part of your heart

Go to it now with words that somehow give you the strength to start

Beware of soothsayers, cults, dooms-dayers holding out their hand

Everyone swears they have seen the light down in wonderland

Watch for teachers, paedophile preachers spreading the holy word

Beauty is crushed in one big rush to be queen of the seen and heard

Owners with boners, fossil fuel donors go slinging a few lazy grand

Everyone is in love with the smell of money down in wonderland

Medicated, sedated, finally cremated for the crime of growing old

Let the outlaw in you see right through the lies you have been told

Suckers, fuckers, wish you good lckers, it’s all a part of their scam

They mug you, drug you, then they hug you, down in wonderland

