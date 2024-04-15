Congratulations to all our May/June 2024 Lyric Contest winners. Read the winning lyrics for first through fourth place, below.
1st Place – “Look Before You Leave”
By: Susan Rose Simms
V1
Remember when we fixed our room
How we patched up every crack?
You painted and some got on me
So I splattered you right back.
And sometimes when we’d fight for real
Both too proud to cry
Couldn’t see what was right in front of me
That you would say good-bye
But baby….
CH1
Look before you leave
At the mem’ries we made.
This porch is where we said we’d sit
And watch our grandkids play.
Out back is our garden,
Every seed that we helped sow
So look before you leave
At what you’re lettin’ go.
V2
You don’t have to run away
(Cuz) There’s little to be found
The grass ain’t any greener
On the other side of town.
Your troubles won’t just disappear,
They’ll be your wake-up call
And you won’t find the history we have
Framed on every wall.
Oh baby….
CH2
Look before you leave
At the mem’ries we made.
This porch is where we said we’d sit
And watch our grandkids play.
Out back is our garden,
Every seed we helped to grow.
So look before you leave
At what you’re lettin’ go.
BR
Whatever it is you’re lookin’ for
You won’t find it out that door.
*Don’t take that leap, we’re no good apart
Let’s learn a way to make a brand-new start.
Now baby…
CH3
Look before you leave
At the mem’ries we’ll make.
Sittin’ on the front porch
While we watch our grandkids play.
Waterin’ that garden, we’ll have so much to show
Look before you leave
It’s a bigger leap, I know….
To look before you leave
(spoken) And baby….don’t let go.
2nd Place – “Good As Old”
By: Paul Ivy, Elizabeth Eckert and Sundi Jo Graham
Good As Old
Verse One:
He saw that gold ring on my finger
Asked how many years so far
I said 2 and he grabbed a bottle
From the top shelf of his bar
I said, “What’s all this about ol’ whiskey
Is it really worth the price?”
He smiled at me and whispered
Can I give you some advice?
Chorus:
Love won’t stay new forever
That ring will lose its shine
But good things age and weather
Like guitars and vintage wine
One thing I’ve learned that’s true
Time’s worth it’s weight in gold
If you think love’s good as new
wait til it’s
Good as old
Verse Two:
He said a couple years ain’t nothin
The next ten will just fly by
But when you see her hold your first born
Then you’ll start to know why
Everyday’s another reason
To hold on to what you’re given
I’m not saying that it’s easy
But it’s what makes life worth living
Chorus:
Cause Love won’t stay new forever
That ring will lose its shine
But good things age and weather
Like guitars and vintage wine
One thing I’ve learned that’s true
Time’s worth it’s weight in gold
If you think love’s good as new
wait til it’s
Good as old
He winked at me and I said man you made my day
When I got home I knew just what to say
Love won’t stay new forever
This ring will lose its shine
But good things age and weather
Like guitars and vintage wine
One thing I’ve learned that’s true
Time’s worth it’s weight in gold
If you think love’s good as new
wait til it’s
Good as old
3rd Place – “Another Blue Ridge Autumn”
By: Bryant Bibb
That little breeze is getting colder I can feel it on my shoulder
as I pull my collar up and stare into the flames
All the leaves are lookin rusty and it seems a little dusty
can’t remember when we had a decent rain.
It’s only late September but I really can’t remember
The last time I felt that chill and I just have to say
It’s still my favorite season and to me its awful pleasin
to feel another blue ridge autumn on its way
Summer sun is good for fishin’ but I find myself a wishin
When the mountains and the skyline disappear behind the haze
For when the mountains will be clearer and I can feel it gettin nearer
another blue ridge autums on its way
I love to see those leaves a falling and hear the doves a callin
and see the woodsmoke rising up like a ladder to the sky
The geese are flying higher the sun seems a little brighter
and the squirrels are working harder every day
Spring times always welcome when the winter snows are meltin
And the blooms are spreading wild across the hill
And it’s kinda hard to quarrel when god paints the hills and laurel
But the blue ridge mountain autumn is what I long for still
Summer sun is good for fishin but I find my self wishin
When the mountains and the skyline disappear behind the haze
For when the mountains will be clearer and I can feel it getting nearer
another blue ridge autumn’s on its way
4th Place – “DOWN IN WONDERLAND”
By: Terry McArthur
DOWN IN WONDERLAND
The tyrants tweet, they lie and cheat, casting spells of deep deceit
Selling delusion, fear, confusion, until the illusion is totally complete
Log on one morning to a red flag warning, your way of life is banned
That’s how they do it behind closed doors down in wonderland
Streamers, schemers, toxic daydreamers, when will you understand
Rockers, rappers, guns ,kidnappers, sinking in your own quicksand
Don’t you know you’re part of the show you were never in command
The data kings, they wear all the bling down in wonderland
The darkness you fear is always here in the broken part of your heart
Go to it now with words that somehow give you the strength to start
Beware of soothsayers, cults, dooms-dayers holding out their hand
Everyone swears they have seen the light down in wonderland
Watch for teachers, paedophile preachers spreading the holy word
Beauty is crushed in one big rush to be queen of the seen and heard
Owners with boners, fossil fuel donors go slinging a few lazy grand
Everyone is in love with the smell of money down in wonderland
Medicated, sedated, finally cremated for the crime of growing old
Let the outlaw in you see right through the lies you have been told
Suckers, fuckers, wish you good lckers, it’s all a part of their scam
They mug you, drug you, then they hug you, down in wonderland
Honorable Mentions:
“Country Club Adjacent”
By Angela Porter
“If Wishes Were Horses”
By J.D. Miller
“I’m Playing Solitaire”
By Deirdre Reilly
“Levon Helm”
By Rick Hart
“Makeup of a Man”
By Daniel Foshee, Marcus Hooper, Alex Perkins
“Native Range”
By Rick Beneteau
“Stargazer”
By Julia McLellan, Elizabeth Aquilina, and Juliana Vazquez
“The Day That I Grow Up”
By James Hawkins and Max Woolery
“Waiting Rooms”
By Stan Harter
“White Lies Can’t Paint Over Blue”
By Bonnie Wiegand
“Yours to Take”
By Simerly Cook