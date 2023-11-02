Olivia Rodrigo Shares Snippet of Song, “Can’t Catch Me Now,” She Wrote for the Upcoming Movie ‘The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds & Snakes’

2023 just keeps getting bigger for Olivia Rodrigo. Her sophomore album Guts debuted at the top of the charts. “Vampire,” the lead single from the album has been No. 1 twice on the same chart. She’ll also perform during the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony tomorrow night. Last night, she announced that she’d added another feather to her hat.

Rodrigo took to social media to share a snippet of a new song called “Can’t Catch Me Now.” The snippet just happens to be in the trailer for Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds & Snakes. Along with the short trailer, the singer shared her excitement.

“Soooo beyond excited that I got the opportunity to write a song for The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds & Snakes,” she wrote in the post. Those who are itching to hear the song in its entirety won’t have to wait long. Rodrigo announced that the song will hit streaming platforms tomorrow, November 3.

Rodrigo finds herself in good company on the film’s soundtrack. Some of the biggest names in Americana and modern bluegrass appear on the album. Additionally, actress/singer Rachel Zegler has several entries on the soundtrack. She will also star in the new Hunger Games prequel as Lucy Gray Baird. Molly Tuttle, Sierra Ferrell, Flatland Cavalry, Billy Strings, Bella White, and more also make appearances on the soundtrack.

The movie and soundtrack will drop on November 17.

The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds & Snakes Track List

“Can’t Catch Me Now”—Olivia Rodrigo “The Hanging Tree”—Rachel Zegler “Wool”—Flatland Cavalry “Nothing You Can Take From Me”—Rachel Zegler “The Garden”—Sierra Ferrell “The Ballad of Lucy Gray Baird”—Rachel Zegler “Bury Me Beneath the Willow”—Molly Tuttle “The Old Therebefore/Singing at Snakes”—Rachel Zegler & James Newton Howard “Burn Me Once”—Bella White “District 12 Stomp”—The Covey Band “Nothing You Can Take from Me” (Boot-Stompin’ Version)—Rachel Zegler & The Covey Band “Cabin Song”—Billy Strings “Lucy Gray Part 1”—Rachel Zegler “Pure as the Driven Snow”—Rachel Zegler & The Covey Band “Winter’s Come and Gone”—Charles Wesley Godwin “Keep on the Sunny Side”—Josie Hope Hall & The Covey Band “Lucy Gray Part 2”—Rachel Zegler

