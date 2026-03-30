American Songwriter 2025 Song Contest Top 25 Announced

American Songwriter officially announces the Top 25 songs in the 2025 Song Contest. Chosen through an extensive judging process, these selections represent the very best from this year’s submissions, rising above a highly competitive field.

This milestone brings us one step closer to crowning our Category Winners and Overall Grand Prize Winner. Explore the Top 25 below and stay tuned as we reveal the final results.

Please Note: Top 25 are sorted alphabetically by Song Title.

“202020” By Lucy Ellis

“All In” By Itz Jaleel

“Best Friends (Wanted 2 Say)” By Oliver Forest

“Black Powder Smoke” By Lydia Kaseta, Nate Sander and Dylan Owen

“CHARTREUSE” By Kane Acosta, Connor Scheff and Danny Shyman (Ashes to Amber)

“Easy Love” By Parris Mitchell, Ryder Stuart and Andy Tongren

“Fight With Love” By Dylan Matthews

“Hang On (Never Take These Hands of Mine)” By Jake Wildhorn

“Heartbreak, Thank You” By Alyssa Flaherty, Sara Brice, Tana Matz and Caleb Oczkowski

“Hindsight” By Ted Moock, Theo Kandel and Casey Smith (Van Buren)

“I Can’t Remember Anything” By Maddie Lenhart, Dakota Striplin and Aubrey Toone

“In Another Life” By Beth Whitney

“Liar” By Bobby Uncle

“Like No One’s Watching” By FLAVIA

“Lips of a Lover” By Max Boyle and Colton Parker

“MUSEUM” By Jordan Curls

“Near You” By Sonny Luca

“Parallel” By Brielle

“Poison Ivy” By Andie Mackenzie

“Shut Up and Kiss Me” By Windser

“Somehow, Someway” By Chad Price and Matthew Johnston

“Sweet Surrender” By Meredith Aguirre, Justin Tweito, Caroline Mason and Katie Carr

“Te Prometo” By César Pinzón, Ela Taubert and Kevin Aguirre

“The Fighter” By Mark Shiiba

“Wonder Woman” By Abby Rose, Chloe Copoloff and Wilson Mcbeath

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