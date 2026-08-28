4 Albums From 1970 That Ignited the Singer-Songwriter Movement

Rock bands dominated the pop music scene throughout the 60s. But as the 70s dawned, singer-songwriters began to find their footing. By the early part of the decade, the solo tunesmiths were everywhere. The year 1970 proved to be the turning point year for the singer-songwriter movement, the moment when it truly exploded. And these four incredible albums from 1970 set the tone for all those that came in their wake.

‘After The Gold Rush’ by Neil Young

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Neil Young came into the making of After The Gold Rush with his professional profile at an all-time high. By joining up with Crosby, Stills & Nash on the Déjà Vu album, he became part of the hottest outfit in the pop-rock world. Maybe the pressure of following that up caught up with him. He developed writer’s block. But he busted out of it in a big way once he got rolling. After The Gold Rush contains many of his most well-known songs, including the elegiac title track, the mournful “Only Love Can Break Your Heart”, and the furious “Southern Man”. Even when you dig deeper into this album, you come up with pristine gems like “Birds” and “Oh Lonesome Me”.

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‘Sweet Baby James’ by James Taylor

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James Taylor had The Beatles on his side for his debut album. As many Apple artists found out, the Fab Four had other fish to fry at that time. Taylor’s LP didn’t quite receive the necessary TLC from his benefactors. He wisely stepped away from the chaos at Apple for his next go-round. And, just as wisely, he brought producer Peter Asher with him. Asher beefed up his sound ever so slightly for a better shot on radio without trampling over the simple beauty of Taylor’s melodies. “Fire And Rain” managed to communicate serious trauma in an even-handed fashion. Taylor also brought out his more lighthearted side on the title track and “Steamroller” to give audiences the full spectrum of his talent.

‘Tea For The Tillerman’ by Cat Stevens

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We now know him as one of the most penetrating singer-songwriters of his or any other era. But when Cat Stevens debuted in Great Britain in the mid-60s, he was promoted as a teen idol of sorts. A serious illness made him rethink his artistic priorities. His first 1970 album, Mona Bone Jakon, started him on a more serious, introspective path. That was also his first LP with new producer Paul Samwell-Smith. By the time Stevens got around to Tea For The Tillerman later in ’70, he’d found his stride. Songs like “Where Do The Children Play”, “Wild World”, and “Father & Son” lay bare plenty of deep thoughts. But the hooks made them plenty accessible as well.

’12 Songs’ by Randy Newman

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The other three albums on this list did pretty well in terms of their sales. Few people bought Randy Newman’s 12 Songs. That made it the second straight album to start his solo career that tanked, at least with the public. By that time, however, critics were falling over themselves to praise Newman’s wry, often acidic narratives that came adorned with melodic grandeur. Other artists came knocking as well, as evidenced by Three Dog Night turning this album’s “Mama Told Me Not To Come”. That song helped pay Newman’s bills, allowing him to focus on writing songs like “Suzanne” and “Let’s Burn Down The Cornfield” that were built for the long game instead of the short attention span.

(Photo by David Farrell/Redferns)