4 Alternate Songs That Reference America for Your Patriotic Fourth of July Playlist

With the Fourth of July here already, you better make sure you’ve got your party playlist looking right. If you’re behind on this last bit of preparation, we’ve got you covered with a selection of songs with USA or America in the title. Trust us, they’re perfect for your family get-together or a patriotic house party.

“Born in the USA” – Bruce Springsteen

With the 40th anniversary of Born in the USA recently passed, it’s only right that we give props to The Boss on the Fourth of July. This is a good ole American classic, calling to mind motorcycles screaming down an empty highway, eagles soaring over red plateaus, and the American flag waving in the breeze.

“American Pie” – Don McLean

Another classic, “American Pie” laments a loss of innocence and simpler times, something that is often related to the American Dream. The song also has a repeated line about the plane crash that killed Buddy Holly and his band, often referred to as “the day the music died.” This is another theme focusing on a loss of innocence and childlike ambition. America was built on the pillars of ambition, and for that sentiment to die leads to a jarring shift in mindset and culture.

“Party in the USA” – Miley Cyrus

“Party in the USA” is a great if drastic vibe shift from “American Pie,” but it will get everyone grooving and singing along at your Fourth of July party, even your grandma. There’s no better way to lift the mood than with a little early Miley Cyrus, and if no one puts their hands up during the chorus, feel free to kick them out of your party.

“This is America” – Childish Gambino

To shift the Fourth of July vibe once more, it’s important to include “This is America.” You may also want to play the music video on your outdoor projector for your family to see. This complex song tackles issues like systemic racism, police brutality in the U.S., gun violence, mass shootings, and prejudice. The music video is a feast for the eyes and the mind, shifting rapidly through its imagery in a way that overwhelms the viewer into really considering all they’ve seen in such a short span of time.

