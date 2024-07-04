4 Songs About Fireworks

Fourth of July is here, and if you’re looking for a selection of songs for your party playlist to play during fireworks, we’ve got you covered. Here are four songs about fireworks that should fit right in with your party playlist for all your celebration needs.

“Firework” – Katy Perry

“Firework,” Katy Perry’s hit from 2010, is the epitome of mid-2000s pop. It’s catchy and was essentially turned into a meme after a while. However, it does have a great overall message of being true to yourself no matter what life throws at you.

“Indoor Fireworks” – Elvis Costello

“Indoor Fireworks” is a song with a lesson, which is that something that seems relatively safe can still hurt you. It’s a song about losing a love, and the process of leaving a relationship. Additionally, there’s themes of that love being a sham, as the indoor fireworks don’t light up the sky like real ones do. They can still be beautiful, but they’re not as real.

“Almost Independence Day” – Van Morrison

“Almost Independence Day” is one of Van Morrison’s longest tracks on the 1972 album Saint Dominic’s Preview, and it’s a stream of consciousness-style track. It takes twists and turns throughout the lyrics, but in the beginning paints a picture of fireworks over San Francisco Bay. It’s a delightful image that meshes well with the chill guitar phrasing and gentle folksy vibe of the song to even out the vibes of your Fourth of July.

“Fireworks” – Blue Oyster Cult

Finally, “Fireworks” by Blue Oyster Cult may be about metaphorical fireworks, but it’s still a great song. Groovy in typical Oyster fashion, with solid vocals and steadfast guitar, “Fireworks” may be a song about sexual intercourse by a lake, but it would still bring the groove to any Fourth of July playlist.

Featured Image by Leon Neal/Getty Images