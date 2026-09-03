4 Beatles Songs Guaranteed To Boost Your Adrenaline

The Beatles could generate just about any reaction they wanted with their music. Often, they were looking for an emotional response from their listeners. They’d make this happen via the tenderness of the lyrics and melody.

But now and again, these guys simply wanted to start pulses racing. These four songs are good choices if you want to get an adrenaline boost out of The Beatles’ catalog.

Videos by American Songwriter

“I Saw Her Standing There”

Play video

The Beatles couldn’t have possibly known the longevity they’d enjoy as they recorded their first album. And yet, by starting the first song on their first LP with a count-in, it’s almost as if they were giving listeners a jump-start into their incredible catalog-to-be. You can tell by the haste of Paul McCartney’s “one, two, three, four” that “I Saw Her Standing There” isn’t going to be a stroll in the park. It’s quite thrilling to hear the instrumentalists locking into their parts at such a breathless pace. McCartney’s vocal reveals some of the alacrity, as you can almost hear him huffing and puffing to get through it all. The pace is just right to capture the excitement of young love.

“I Feel Fine”

Play video

Depending on whose biography you read, The Beatles either stumbled blindly into the iconic feedback opening of “I Feel Fine” or had been planning to insert something similar into a song for a while. In any case, that squonky sound acts as a kind of starter’s pistol for the choogling guitar riff that undergirds the track. People focus so much on the feedback that they sometimes overlook how solidly constructed “I Feel Fine” is. It’s one of the many songs in their catalog that’s just pop perfection, with not a single note out of place. Not only will your heart be racing a little faster after you’ve finished listening, but you’ll also likely have a broad smile on your face due to the pure joy emitted here.

“Good Morning Good Morning”

Play video

“Good Morning Good Morning” doesn’t get as much love as some of the evergreens from the Sgt. Pepper’s Lonely Hearts Club album. Maybe its bizarre nature has something to do with that. What else would you call a track that cuts loose a whole menagerie, via animal sound effects, at the song’s end? Yet it’s undoubtedly a pulse-raiser, right from its hard-charging, brass-filled opening to that Wild Kingdom homage in the finale. Give credit to Ringo Starr, whose crackling drums keep pace with no sweat. The music is wild and bold throughout, which is quite the antidote to John Lennon’s lyrical concerns about everyday boredom. The title here is apropos because this song is the ultimate wake-up call.

“Back In The U.S.S.R.”

Play video

Not only does this song start up in thrilling fashion, but it also starts out the wildest ever Beatles LP (The White Album) in a properly pulsating manner. With “Back In The U.S.S.R.”, The Beatles managed to pay tribute to Chuck Berry’s style via the homages to Berry that The Beach Boys did in their early years. Interestingly enough, the pace of this one is set by Paul McCartney on drums. Ringo Starr had taken a little vacation to get away from the tension within the sessions. The jet sound effects at the beginning let the listener take off as well. Some of the adrenaline built up in this song comes from the frazzled demeanor of the narrator. His trip to get to his Russian lover is anything but smooth.