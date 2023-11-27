4 Beatles Songs that Capture Life on the Road

The Beatles spent quite some time on the road. Their touring schedule was robust. So much so, that the end of their career saw them all but announce their retirement from the road. Nevertheless, they logged many hours on the tour bus prior to calling it quits. Because of this, life on the open road became a familiar facet of their music. Find our four favorite road songs from the fab four, below.

The Magical Mystery Tour

Is waiting to take you away

Waiting to take you away

Perhaps The Beatles’ most distinctive road song is “Magical Mystery Tour.” The song acted as the title track for both a record and an accompanying film. The made-for-TV project saw the foursome get into all kinds of wacky shenanigans while out on the road. The equally mystifying song pairs perfectly with the off-kilter movie. No other band could pull “Magical Mystery Tour” off.

Two of us riding nowhere

Spending someone’s hard-earned pay

You and me, Sunday driving

Not arriving, on our way back home

This two-hander between Paul McCartney and John Lennon sees them dreaming of making their way back home after many days on the road—something we’re sure The Beatles did a great deal of. Though this song was written with Linda McCartney in mind, it could ostensibly be a commentary on the trials of touring.

She’s got a ticket to ride

But she don’t care

In “Ticket to Ride,” The Beatles are left heartbroken after a lover they invited along on tour turns the offer down. She’s got a ticket to ride, but she don’t care, the refrain laments. One can almost imagine John Lennon wistfully staring out the bus window after having to board alone. Life on the road isn’t as sweet without somewhere to share it with.

Baby, you can drive my car

Yes, I’m gonna be a star

In “Drive My Car,” The Beatles get downgraded from rockstars to chauffeurs. Despite their career-change, they still end up spending a significant amount of time out on the road, only this time they’re behind the wheel. Of course, Baby, you can drive my car, is more of a euphemism than it is an explicit request, but we can still count this among The Beatles songs that would pair well with a long drive.

Photo by Express Newspapers/Getty Images