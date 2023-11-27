AEW Star Connects With Jelly Roll at Recent Backroad Baptism Tour

You can count AEW star Parker Boudreaux as a Jelly Roll fan. The wrestler recently connected with the rising country music star at one of his shows.

Jelly Roll is currently touring for his Backroad Baptism Tour. Taking to Instagram, Boudreaux shared a video of himself meeting the singer backstage. Both Boudreaux and Jelly Roll posed for the camera, showing off their tattoos. Jelly Roll also flipped the camera the bird for good measure.

The rest of Boudreaux’s is the wrestler watching Jelly Roll perform on stage with a few more interactions with the singer. Boudreaux commented on the video that he achieved “Rockstar status” by meeting the singer.

Jelly Roll certainly appears to be having a good time while on tour and seems happy to have met Boudreaux. Talking to Nashville Lifestyles, he opened up about his tour.

“It’s the biggest tour we’ve ever done, and the way the record is already performing live is a testament to the fans coming out and resonating with the music,” Jelly Roll told the outlet. “I think [the tour] is one of the places you really feel the impact of the music— seeing the fans, hearing their stories, and seeing the signs people make. They’re sharing a piece of their soul with us. I hope they leave feeling seen, heard, and like they’re not alone in their struggle.”

Overall, the singer appears very appreciative of his fans, which now includes Boudreaux as well. In an interview with CMT, he said, “That’s 550,000 stories. That’s 550,000 people that felt impacted enough by me that they not only bought a ticket, but they found a babysitter, and they drove to the show. They overpaid for parking. They paid too much for drinking. People probably drove in from hours outside of these towns. That’s somebody’s wife getting ready for date night.”

As part of the tour, Jelly Roll is currently playing the following set:

“The Lost”

“Hate Goes On”

“Halfway to Hell”

“Creature”

“Dead Man Walking”

“Son Of A Sinner”

“90’s Country Medley”

“She”

“Only”

“Same Asshole”

“Son of the Dirty South”

“Bottle and Mary Jane”

“Need A Favor”

“The House Of The Rising Sun”

“Wheels Fall Off”

“Kill A Man”

“Fall in the Fall”

“Simple Man”

“Smoking Section”

“Save Me”

