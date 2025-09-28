4 Classic Albums That Prove New York Dominated Music in the 70s

New York was a busy place in the 1970s. And when it came to music, quite a few rock, pop, and folk bands from New York dominated the music scene. Let’s take a look at just a few outfits that proved New York had a hold on the music world in the 70s! These are essential listening, in general, for any audiophile who loves 1970s tunes.

‘Loaded’ by The Velvet Underground

This might just be the most obvious entry on this list. Nothing gets more debaters and New York-esque than the 1970 proto-punk album Loaded by The Velvet Underground. It was the last record from the famous group to feature any of its original members. Lou Reed left shortly after the record dropped.

Atlantic Records pressured the band to pop out hit singles from this album, and that didn’t actually happen. Regardless, Loaded has become a legendary piece of work in retrospect. You’ll be hard-pressed to find a list of the best albums of the 1970s that doesn’t include this album.

‘New York Dolls’ by New York Dolls

Few bands are as “New York” as The New York Dolls. Few bands are as glamorous as they were, too. The group’s debut self-titled studio album from 1973 is a delight from start to finish, a perfect amalgamation of hard rock, glam, and punk rock. Few debut albums in the rock music world have been as stellar as this one, and it was put together in the heart of New York City at The Record Plant. That cover photo is still legendary today, too.

‘Bridge Over Troubled Water’ by Simon & Garfunkel

Let’s step away from in-your-face rock music for a moment and take a look at one of the finest folk rock albums of the 1970s. Bridge Over Troubled Water was Simon & Garfunkel’s final album together, and what a gorgeous send-off it was. This 1970 record features some of the duo’s biggest career hits, from “The Boxer” to “Bridge Over Troubled Water” to “Cecilia”. I’m not surprised this record took home a whopping six Grammy Awards in 1971.

‘Marquee Moon’ by Television

Another stellar debut album from a stellar New York band, Marquee Moon by Television is another example of how New York bands were dominating the music scene in the 70s. Released in 1977, this art punk gem of an album is now considered one of the greatest albums of all time. And I can certainly see why. This record influenced so much of what rock music would become, particularly when it comes to post-punk and new wave. The talented minds behind Television were ahead of their time.

