4 Classic Dad Rock Songs for Father’s Day

Well, it’s called “dad rock” for a reason. Classic rock music is beloved by men of a certain age around the world, and we’re celebrating them for Father’s Day with a few songs about them. Let’s take a look at a few classic dad rock hits that happen to be about fatherly relationships that some fans might know by heart.

1. “Here For You” by Neil Young

When Neil Young was working on this song and subsequent album back in 2005, tragedy struck. Young was dealing with health complications related to a brain aneurysm, and though he did recover, his father passed away just a few months later. “Prairie Wind” is Young’s sendoff to his father, and it’s one of the sweetest songs in his discography. It’s a little bit “new” to be considered classic dad rock by most fans’ definition, but Young’s style is strong on this one.

2. “Father And Daughter” by Paul Simon

This song was nominated for an Oscar, and it makes sense why. “Father And Daughter” is a classic rock song about a father’s love for his daughter. It’s sweet and sentimental, but also just an all-around well-made classic rock song.

3. “My Father’s House” by Bruce Springsteen

This one is a bit of a deep cut that even the biggest classic rock fan may not know by heart. “My Father’s House” is a roughly-recorded cut from Bruce Springsteen. It explores the often complicated relationship one has with their father. It’s a complex song about a complex experience. But, it’s also a clear tribute to the memories Springsteen shared with his father.

4. “Lullabye (Goodnight My Angel)” by Billy Joel

This track is one of the Piano Man’s very last original single releases, and it’s a really sentimental one. The song is a heartfelt dedication to Billy Joel’s daughter that was clearly intended to be used for years to come for his grandchildren, great-grandchildren, and so on. It’s a soft, lovely little ballad that could bring a tear to even the hardest classic rock lover’s eye.

