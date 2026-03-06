4 Classic Rock Songs From 1978 That Still Shake the Ground We Stand On

Classic rock really dominated the airwaves in the 1970s, and 1978 was a particularly fine year. New wave was on the rise, old-school hard rock outfits were experimenting with new sounds, and some of the biggest era-defining songs of the decade dropped that very year. Let’s take a look back at just a few classic rock songs from 1978 that still shake the ground we stand on!

“Love Is Like Oxygen” by Sweet

Remember this glam rock gem with a disco edge from the band Sweet? Written by Andy Scott and Trevor Griffin, “Love Is Like Oxygen” was a fast hit for the band, peaking at No. 8 on the Billboard Hot 100 and No. 9 on the UK Singles chart. It remains one of Sweet’s most well-known songs from their heyday.

“Hot Blooded” by Foreigner

Foreigner making this list is no surprise, considering the band really dominated the charts in the 1970s. “Hot Blooded” was one of the biggest hits of 1978, a hard rock romp with power pop elements that really took over the charts. It peaked at No. 3 on the Hot 100 but didn’t quite make it to the Top 40 in the UK. Still, the Lou Gramm and Mick Jones-penned tune was seriously popular among fans of hard rock that year.

“Kiss You All Over” by Exile

Exile had quite a hit on their hands with “Kiss You All Over” in 1978, a soft rock, pop-ish jam with disco elements that was written by Miek Chapman and Nicky Chinn. This jam would be Exile’s only major hit in the US pop market. There, it peaked at No. 1 on the Hot 100. In the wake of this hit, Exile would find substantial success in the country music world.

“Miss You” by The Rolling Stones

We just couldn’t leave The Rolling Stones off this list. This classic rock tune from 1978 was written by the principal songwriting partnership of Jagger and Richards. And it was the first and arguably most popular single to be released off Some Girls. It was a chart-topper on the Hot 100, and it remains one of the famed rock band’s most popular disco-leaning tunes. The Rolling Stones really could do anything.

