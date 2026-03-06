What’s the Opposite of Buyer’s Remorse? This Chilling Eagles Performance of “Hotel California” Has Sphere Fans Ready To Fork Over More Money

With the Sphere one of the most popular venues in the world, bands are clamoring for a chance to perform on its historic stage. Given the technology surrounding the venue, performers are able to tailor their show to a completely immersive experience. But it does come at a price for fans as tickets cost hundreds of dollars. Still, the price might be high, but taking a look at the Eagles performing “Hotel California” might help change your mind.

Videos by American Songwriter

There are more than enough songs from the Eagles to make any concert an unforgettable experience. There is “Take It Easy”, “Love Will Keep Us Alive”, and “Desperado.” But as fans watched the Sphere go dark, a winding road took them to a secluded area that welcomed them to “Hotel California.”

Starting off a concert with one of the biggest songs is a bold decision, but according to fans in attendance – the night was more than worth the price of admission. “Bought my tickets and annoyed that I overpaid. after concert realized…..I UNDER paid.” Another person added, “I paid good money to see them at the Sphere…….and I do it over and over again!!! Fantastic”

[RELATED: On This Day in 1975, the Eagles Went No. 1 With a Song Birthed in a West Hollywood Restaurant Booth]

Vince Gill Reveals His Favorite Eagles Song To Perform

While fans praised the Eagles, others shared their concern over the Sphere hosting Metallica. With the heavy metal band announcing their residency at the venue, fans wrote, “Genuinely have no clue how that place is going to remain intact after a Metallica concert.”

But for the Eagles, the band turned the massive screen into a cinematic journey, blending their timeless sound with the Sphere’s stunning visuals that even shocked Vince Gill.

Once a fan, Gill received the chance to perform alongside the Eagles. Excited to add his name to the lasting legacy of the group, he admitted it was difficult to stay focused at the Sphere. “I don’t watch most of the stuff up there — it’s too distracting, and a few songs make me a little wobbly and disoriented. I try to just focus on doing my parts well. It’s an amazing experience to watch, though. I jokingly say, The Sphere holds the most people I’ve ever been ignored by.”

Although opening the concert with “Hotel California”, Gill revealed another classic from the Eagles was his favorite. “My favorite Eagle song to do is Desperado.”

Even after decades in the spotlight, the Eagles continue to prove why their music remains timeless. And with the breathtaking visuals of the Sphere surrounding them, classics like “Hotel California” and “Desperado” feel just as powerful as they did the first time fans heard them.

(Photo by Scott Dudelson/Getty Images)