4 Country Artists Who Proudly Served in the Military

Country music is built on patriotic songs. But some artists take it a step further by serving in the Armed Forces. These four country artists all proudly served in the military before leaving to launch their own successful country music careers.

Johnny Cash

Johnny Cash served in the United States Air Force from 1950 to 1954. Cash worked as a Morse code operator, intercepting Soviet transmissions.

According to War.gov, Cash was Cash was reportedly the first American to hear of Joseph Stalin’s death on March 5, 1953, through an intercepted message. At the time, Stalin was the political leader of the Soviet Union.

Cash left the military to pursue a career in country music. In 1956, he had his first No. 1 single with “I Walk The Line”.

Kris Kristofferson

Kris Kristofferson joined the United States Army in 1961, becoming a helicopter pilot. He was stationed with the 8th Infantry Division in West Germany, where he ultimately formed a band. He was then reassigned to teach English Literature at the United States Military Academy in New York.

In Kristofferson’s military career, he reached the rank of Captain. But he felt the pull to country music and resigned, moving to Nashville. Kristofferson got a job as a janitor at Columbia Records. Kristofferson was working there when he wrote “Sunday Mornin’ Comin’ Down”, one of the biggest hits of his career.

George Strait

George Strait enlisted in the United States Army in 1971, shortly after he eloped with his high school sweetheart, Norma. Strait worked as an infantryman for the 25th Infantry Division. Strait performed with a country band while in the military, but still wasn’t sure he could make it a career.

Instead, after leaving in 1975, Strait got a degree in agriculture. But by then, Strait had formed his Ace in the Hole Band, which was gaining in popularity. In 1981, Strait released his debut Strait Country album. His first single, “Unwound”, hit the Top 10, and his historic career began.

Craig Morgan

Craig Morgan served in the United States Army from 1982 to 1997, where he worked as a Staff Sergeant. Morgan left the Army because he wanted to become a country music singer. But in 2023, Morgan re-enlisted, becoming a Warrant Officer.

Morgan says two reasons fueled his decision to return.

“Recruiting was worse than it has ever been in the history of our nation,” Morgan says on Fox and Friends. “And I felt like I could bring something to the table to help with that.”

“Secondly, I had 17 1/2 years, and I never got a letter that said, ‘Thank you for your service,’” he adds. “I wanted that retirement letter so bad, so this was an opportunity for me to do that.”

