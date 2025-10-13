5 Country Artists With at Least 30 Singles That Hit No. 1

For a lot of country artists, their dream is to have at least one No. 1 single. An even bigger dream is to have a few No. 1 singles. But some country artists manage to exceed even those dreams, with No. 1 singles that span the charts for decades. We found five country artists who have at least 30 No. 1 singles.

Videos by American Songwriter

Luke Bryan

In 2009, Luke Bryan released his fourth single, “Do I”, from his sophomore album, Doin’ My Thing. And in August, the Georgia native celebrated his 32nd No. 1 hit, with “Country Song Came On”, from his 2024 Mind Of A Country Boy album.

“When I first heard this song, it took me right back to the clubs and honky tonks I played before I got to Nashville,” Bryan says of his latest No. 1 hit, written by Dan Alley, Ryan Beaver, and Neil Medley. “I love how the writers kept the simplicity in the track and let the lyric paint the story. WOW #32! I love standing on that stage for country fans more than ever. Thank you for showing up for me.”

Jason Aldean

Last year, Jason Aldean celebrated his 30th No. 1 single, with “Whiskey Drink”, a song written by Kurt Allison, Jonathan Edwards, Tully Kennedy, and John Morgan, for his 2023 Highway Desperado record. The song hit No. 1 20 years after Aldean had his first chart-topping single, “Why”, in 2005.

“30 #1s is a huge milestone, and I couldn’t let it go by without thanking the fans, country radio, the songwriters, BMG, and the best promo team in the business,” Aldean says of the honor. “I appreciate all the support we have gotten from everyone over the last 20 years.”

To commemorate the accomplishment, Aldean recently announced the release of 30 Number One Hits, available digitally now.

Blake Shelton

Like Aldean, Shelton recently also nabbed his 30th No. 1 single, with “Texas”. The song, written by Johnny Clawson, Josh Dorr, Kyle Sturrock, and Lalo Guzman, is from Shelton’s latest For Recreational Use Only album.

“I’ve always been a nerd for stats and things like that in country music,” Shelton explained. “I’m always looking up artists’ stats, whether it’s Ronnie Milsap or Alabama or George Strait or Reba, and just to see how many albums they’ve sold or how many No. 1 songs they’ve had. Because of that, the idea of me having 30 No. 1 singles, it blows my mind. I can’t even wrap my head around it.”

Shelton first landed at the top of the charts with “Austin”, his debut single out in 2021.

Tim McGraw

Tim McGraw hit 30 No. 1 singles years ago. McGraw actually has a total of 47 No. 1 singles, his last being “Standing Room Only”, released in 2023, 29 years after his first No. 1, with “Don’t Take The Girl”.

“I can’t believe it,” McGraw said upon learning the news (via Country Now). “I’m overwhelmed with gratitude!! Thank you to Country Radio and everyone listening!”

McGraw is back on the radio nowadays with another hit single, “Paper Umbrellas“, his collaboration with Parker McCollum.

George Strait

George Strait set a new record 60 No. 1 singles, more than any other artist, in any genre. Strait’s first No. 1 single, “Fool Hearted Memory”, came out in 1982. 30 years later, Strait celebrated his 60th No. 1 single, with “Give It All We Got Tonight”.

“I didn’t realize we were making history — I just hoped we were putting out music that my fans would enjoy,” Strait says of the honor (via MusicRow). “As always, I’m thankful to the fans and country radio for their support on all 60 of these number one songs, as well as my entire career.

Photo by John Shearer/Getty Images for ACM