The Light-Hearted Reason George Harrison Never Joined Ringo Starr & His All-Star Band 

Ringo Starr’s most notable endeavor post-Beatles is his creation and career with his band, Ringo Starr & His All-Star Band. Founded in 1989 and still going strong to this day, Ringo Starr & His All-Star Band always includes Ringo, of course, as well as some of the finest rock ‘n’ roll musicians of all time. Minus the core members, Gregg Bissonette, Steve Lukather, and Colin Hay, a few of the musicians who have been a part of the group include Joe Walsh, Billy Preston, Levon Helm, Jeff Lynne, Todd Rundgren, and many more. One musician who had an invitation to join the band but never did was Starr’s old pal and bandmate, George Harrison.

Following the breakup of The Beatles, George Harrison went on to have an incredibly successful solo career. Arguably, the best solo career of a Beatle. Prior to his passing, George Harrison scored three No. 1 hits, two No. 1 albums, and several Top 10 songs and albums. Needless to say, Harrison was a hot commodity, and that is seemingly why he never joined Ringo Starr & His All-Star Band.

George Harrison Jokingly Stated That He Was Too Expensive

Per the list we just gave you, Ringo Starr didn’t toss invitations out willy-nilly. He chose the best of the best, and consequently, his band was not only great, but also a celebration of the sound and culture of the peak days of rock ‘n’ roll. Nevertheless, one high-caliber talent Ringo Starr could never book was his buddy, George Harrison.

During an interview with Conan in 2012 on The Conan O’Brien Show, the TV show host asked Ringo if he ever considered inviting George and Paul McCartney to tour with the band. Before he divulged what George used to tell him, Ringo replied, “Paul’s always busy, I don’t know.” Regarding George’s reply, Ringo stated, “I used to invite George every time, and he’d say, ‘You’d have to give me all the money.’”

Now, whether that is the real reason why George Harrison didn’t ever join up with Starr, or just a joke, is unclear. Nevertheless, this small moment in The Beatles’ history is just another sign of one of the band’s most endearing characteristics: their sense of humor.

During his solo career, George Harrison never took part in the All-Star Band. However, he was in another supergroup, The Traveling Wilburys, which featured Bob Dylan, Tom Petty, Jeff Lynne, and Roy Orbison. Although, unlike the 30-plus-year career of Ringo Starr & His All-Star Band, The Wilburys only lasted for about four years.

Photo by Cummings Archives/Redferns