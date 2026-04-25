4 Country Songs Every 80s Kid Knew by Heart (But Somehow Forgot)

These country songs likely made it to the ears of just about every American 80s kid with a love for country music. If you’ve forgotten about these tunes in the years since they were released, you’re definitely not alone. Let’s jog your memory, shall we?

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“Nothing Sure Looked Good On You” by Gene Watson (1979)

“Nothing Sure Looked Good On You” technically dropped at the very tail end of the 1970s in December 1979. However, it became a charting hit in 1980. So I’ll include it on our list of country songs that every 80s kid likely forgot. It’s a slow-tempo slow-burner that definitely deserves more love today, anyway.

This Jim Rushing-penned tune was turned into a hit by country singer Gene Watson in 1980. The song peaked at No. 4 on the US country chart and No. 3 on the Canadian country chart.

“Chains Of Gold” by Sweethearts Of The Rodeo (1987)

This song was quite a hit back in the 80s, but I can’t remember the last time I heard it on country radio. That needs to change ASAP, because this is a really solid tune.

“Chains Of Gold” was written by Paul Kennerley and recorded by the country duo Sweethearts Of The Rodeo for their self-titled 1986 album. It was released as a single the following year and peaked at No. 4 on the Hot Country Songs chart in the US.

“Natural Attraction” by Billie Jo Spears (1980)

This Billie Jo Spears jam is smooth and classy. It’s also very indicative of the country sound as the 1970s transitioned into the 1980s.

“Natural Attraction” was written by Dennis Linde and Alan Rush and recorded by Billie Jo Spears for her album Standing Tall. The song was a minor hit, peaking at No. 39 on the Hot Country Songs chart in 1980.

“Everyday” by The Oak Ridge Boys (1984)

The Oak Ridge Boys have put out a lot of music through the years, so it’s only natural that even some of their best songs would slip through the cracks. “Everyday” is a high-energy country tune that is far too underrated today. “Everyday” peaked at No. 1 on both the US and Canadian country charts in 1984, where it stayed for one week.

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