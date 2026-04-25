These 3 Brett Young Ballads Could Make Almost Anyone Fall in Love

Ever since Brett Young released his debut “Sleep Without You” single in 2017, he has become known for his romantic songs, not that he minds.

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“We didn’t go into this and go, ‘We’re gonna put a whole record together, but we’re only sending the ballads to radio,’” he tells Country Now. “That wasn’t the plan. It’s just kind of the way it worked out. And so, I love that tag, and I’ll take it all day long.”

While Young has songs of all styles and subject matter, these are three of his best ballads, which could make almost anyone fall in love.

“In Case You Didn’t Know”

On Young’s eponymous debut record is “In Case You Didn’t Know”. The song, written by Young, along with Trent Tomlinson, Tyler Reeve, and Kyle Schlienger, became his first No. 1 at Billboard.

The song says, “In case you didn’t know / Baby, I’m crazy bout you / And I would be lying if I said / That I could live this life without you / Even though I don’t tell you all the time / You had my heart a long long time ago / In case you didn’t know.”

“In Case You Didn’t Know” was inspired by a saying Tomlinson’s mother told him growing up. But when writing the song, it was important to Young that the message be universal.

“We wanted everybody to be able to make it their love story,” Young tells The Boot. “So we just kept it really simple and said what we would like to say the person that we love. Or, we would like to hear back from the person that we love.”

“Dance With You”

On Brett Young’s 2024 Across The Sheets project is “Dance With You”. The song, written by Young, Jordan Minton, and Jimmy Robbins, is inspired by Young’s wife, Taylor.

“Dance With You” says, “Just pick out a song I can hold you to / Go on, let down your hair, baby, kick off your shoes / They say, ‘Life’s a dance,’ and if that’s the truth / I only wanna dance with you.“

Young’s wife and two young daughters, Presley and Rowan, appear in the song’s video.

“Never Til Now” With Ashley Cooke

“Never Til Now” is a song that Brett Young sings with Ashley Cooke for her Shot In The Dark album. Cooke wrote “Never Til Now” with Matt Roy.

The song, about finally being ready to settle down, says, “I never wanted to tap my brakes / I never wanted to settle down / I was always one foot out the door / I never thought about turning ’round / Never saw myself with a white picket fence dug into the ground / Never ’til now.”

Cooke originally released “Never Til Now” on her own for her debut Already Drank That Beer. Young reportedly heard the song and liked it so much that he agreed to do a duet version.

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