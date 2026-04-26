4 Country Songs Every 90s Kid Knew by Heart (But Somehow Forgot)

Ah, the 90s. The music was amazing, especially with the emergence of country-pop. The following country songs from the 90s were all hits that you definitely listened to if you were a kid at the time. However, time escapes us all, and you might have forgotten about them. Let’s refresh your memory, shall we? Here are four country songs every 90s kid knew but might have forgotten about!

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“One Way Ticket (Because I Can)” by LeAnn Rimes (1996)

LeAnn Rimes was the It Girl of country pop for a solid minute back in the 90s, and “One Way Ticket (Because I Can)” was just one of many hits from that era. However, I think this song deserves more love in retrospect. Rimes was still a teen at the time of recording this tune, and it made her the fourth teenaged country act to nab a No. 1 hit single on the US country charts. Today, it’s still her only No. 1 hit on the country charts, and what a stellar piece of work it is.

“What Mattered Most” by Ty Herndon (1995)

Remember this Ty Herndon classic? “What Mattered Most” was Herndon’s debut single, and it kicked off his career with a bang. This country song from the 90s topped the Canadian and US country charts, and also made it to No. 90 on the Billboard Hot 100 chart.

“Single White Female” by Chely Wright (1999)

Even if you weren’t single, white, or female, you probably belted out the lyrics to this country hit on occasion back in 1999. This song is such an earworm, complete with one of the catchiest choruses in country music at the time. “Single White Female” ended up being quite a crossover hit, too, peaking at No. 36 on the Hot 100 chart and No. 1 on the Hot Country Songs chart.

“Down At The Twist And Shout” by Mary Chapin Carpenter (1991)

Mary Chapin Carpenter did enjoy quite a bit of success in the 1990s and 2000s, but I still can’t help but feel that she should have been bigger. “Passionate Kisses” was one of the biggest crossover country songs of the 90s. And “Down At The Twist And Shout” was a similarly delightful track. This tune had so many elements to it, touching on rock and Cajun music. It was a hit at No. 2 on the Hot Country Songs chart.

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