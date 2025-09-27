4 Country Songs From 1959 That Still Shake the Ground We Stand On

The 1950s are known for the origins of rock and roll, rhythm and blues, traditional pop, jazz, and blues. Though during that time, there was one sleeping giant that was on the rise, and that was country music. Country music had already acquired a following, but the 1950s were when the genre saw a surplus of superstars rise to superstardom, particularly in 1959.

Outside of country music, the popular acts of the decade included Buddy Holly, Elvis Presley, Little Richard, Ella Fitzgerald, Dean Martin, and more. In country music, the major players of the 1950s included Wanda Jackson, Webb Pierce, Jim Reeves, Ray Price, and others. Thanks to those figures and others, we got three country songs from 1959 that still shake the ground we stand on.

“White Lightning” by George Jones

George Jones is one of the best country musicians of all time. That being said, you might ask yourself what song gave way to this career path for George Jones. That song was his 1959 breakthrough single and No. 1 hit, “White Lightning”.

Written by J.P. “The Big Bopper” Richardson, “White Lightning” tells a comedic tale about the brewing of moonshine. While it’s no phenomenal piece of poetry, it is a song with a comedic underbelly and with a rockabilly tone that remains flavorful and catchy to this day.

“Heartaches By The Number” by Ray Price

If you have ever been in a relationship where either the partner loves you more or vice versa, then you know how painful and unbalanced a relationship it is. Ray Price seemingly knows this, as his 1959 single “Heartaches By The Number” is about just that, and as a result has been a quintessential country music heartbreak classic for well over 50 years.

Identifying exactly why certain pieces of music are so timeless is difficult. However, when it comes to this Ray Price hit, it seems its timeless appeal comes from both the subject matter and the nostalgic musical backdrop. Regarding the latter, they just don’t make country music like this anymore. So if one wants a taste of the past, they should dive into this.

“Five Feet High And Rising” by Johnny Cash

After the release of “I Walk The Line” in 1956, Johnny Cash became a staple of country music of the 1950s. Though as his career progressed in the decade, he proved that he was going to be around for far longer than just the decade, and one song that helped him show the world just that was his 1959 single “Five Feet High And Rising”.

Released on his album, Songs Of Our Soil, Johnny Cash’s single “Five Feet High And Rising” has remained a staple in his catalog. Again, it’s hard to identify why exactly that is, but this song’s legacy truly comes down to two things: Its quality and the fact that it was sung by Johnny Cash.

“El Paso” by Marty Robbins

Marty Robbins was a pop and country crossover giant in the music industry, and one hit that helped him solidify that fact was his 1959 single “El Paso”. You might not know this song by name, but you’ve certainly heard it, as it is a lasting American staple.

Gunfighters, cowboys, horses, booze, Texas, and an epic story of the wild West—What is more American than that? Seemingly, nothing, and that is one of the many reasons why this single is such an everlasting hit, because it helped bolster the already growing folklore and pop culture surrounding the wild West and country music.

Photo by Andrew Putler/Redferns/Getty Images