4 Country Songs From 1966 That Make Me Want To Travel Back in Time

In the mood for some country songs from 1966 that will transport you back to a simpler, richer period of music? These four tunes manage to be as musically sound as they are nostalgic. And I bet that if you were a 60s kid who loved country music, these tracks will make you want to travel back in time.

“You Ain’t Woman Enough (To Take My Man)” by Loretta Lynn from ‘You Ain’t Woman Enough’

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Loretta Lynn hit the airwaves with what would become one of her signature tunes back in 1966. “You Ain’t Woman Enough (To Take My Man)” was a more aggressive honky-tonk song to come from a female musician. And in a way, it inspired a whole wave of women in the genre to make in-your-face revenge tunes. Listeners at the time loved it, and “You Ain’t Woman Enough (To Take My Man)” hit No. 2 on the Hot Country Singles chart.

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“Would You Hold It Against Me” by Dottie West from ‘Suffer Time’

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Dottie West penned this song, interestingly enough, with her husband at the time. It remains a fairly taboo song among country tunes from the 1960s. The lyrics alone of “Would You Hold It Against Me” paint a picture of a woman who isn’t sure if she made the right choice in marrying her husband. She still pines after the man she was with before him. “Would You Hold It Against Me” peaked at No. 5 on the Hot Country Songs chart.

“The One On The Right Is On The Left” by Johnny Cash from ‘Everybody Loves A Nut’

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I just couldn’t skip this novelty country song from Johnny Cash. “The One On The Right Is On The Left” was written by Jack Clement and turned into a pretty hefty hit by Cash. A warning tale of what happens when one mixes politics with their music, “The One On The Right Is On The Left” has an almost silly, lighthearted vibe to it despite its heavy subject matter. The tune hit No. 2 on the Hot Country Songs chart.

“There Goes My Everything” by Jack Greene from ‘There Goes My Everything’

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Jack Greene delivers one of his best career performances with this entry on our list of country songs from 1966. “There Goes My Everything” topped the US country chart at the time and it won quite a few awards after it dropped. Today, “There Goes My Everything” is considered a country music standard.

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