3 Blues Rock Songs From the 1970s That Still Sound Edgy Today

The blues have always been and will always be an important part of rock music. From the genre’s earliest days, rockers have employed blues conventions to ground their efforts. That blend can still be found today, but it ran rampant in the 1970s. Below, revisit three blues rock songs from that era that still have a bite about them. No matter how much time passes, these songs hold up.

[RELATED: 3 Classic Rock Songs From 1975 That Were Born From Pure Frustration]

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“La Grange” — ZZ Top

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ZZ Top cornered the market on Texas blues in the 1970s. They used their unique sound to blaze a trail through multiple sub-genres of rock. But, focusing on their bluesy side, let’s revisit “La Grange”. This signature song is outlaw incarnate. You can easily see the picture of a cowboy traipsing around the desert looking for trouble when this song comes on.

“Rumor spreading round in that Texas town / About that shack outside La Grange / And you know what I’m talking about,” the lyrics read. Even today, this tale feels edgy. Of course, time (and car commercials) have made this song seem a little outdated, but it nonetheless has a bite about it that no one can take away.

“Rock And Roll, Hoochie Koo” — Rick Derringer

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Rick Derringer’s “Rock And Roll, Hoochie Koo” is a party anthem through and through. “Skeeters started buzzin’ ’bout this time a-year / I’m goin’ ’round back, said she’d meet me there / We were rollin’ in the grass grows behind the barn / When my ears started ringin’ like a fire alarm,” the lyrics read. Modernity hasn’t sullied this song one bit; it still feels as edgy as it did in the 1970s.

“Rock and roll, hoochie koo / Lordy mama, light my fuse,” he sings later on in this blues-inspired track. The raw magnetism of this song has kept it relevant for decades.

“All Right Now” — Free

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Free’s “All Right Now” is a foot-stomping arena classic. No matter how many years pass, listeners can’t help but jump right back into this name-making song. “I took her home to my place / Watchin’ every move on her face / She said, ‘Look, what’s your game, baby? / Are you tryin’ to put me in shame?’” the iconic lyrics read.

This song falls into several genres, but it holds a firm grip on blues. From the rough, forceful vocals to the driving guitar riffs, this song set the pace for rock in the 1970s.

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