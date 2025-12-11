4 Country Songs From 2015 That Still Sound Like Hits Today

Styles and trends change in all genres of music, including country music. But sometimes songs are so well-crafted, they sound great, even if they were released years ago. These four country songs all came out in 2015, but still sound like hits today.

Videos by American Songwriter

“Stay A Little Longer” by Brothers Osborne

“Stay A Little Longer” is Brothers Osborne’s debut single from Pawn Shop, their first full-length album. Written by duo members John Osborne and T. J. Osborne, along with Shane McAnally, “Stay A Little Longer” became Brothers Osborne’s first No. 1 hit. It also earned them their first Grammy nomination, for Best Country Duo/Group Performance.

“Stay A Little Longer” says, “One more drink leads to another / You slide up close to me

Tearin’ t-shirts off each other / Your hands all over me / I tell myself I’m not in love / But one more time is not enough / One last kiss and then you’re a goner / I’m lyin’ here, wishin’ you could stay a little longer.”

“Burning House” by Cam

Cam only had one massive hit at country radio, at least so far, and it’s with “Burning House”. The song, which is a multi-platinum single for Cam, is on her Untamed album.

Written by Cam, along with Tyler Johnson and Jeff Bhasker, the song says, “I’ve been sleepwalking / Been wandering all night / Trying to take what’s lost and broke / And make it right / I’ve been sleepwalking / Too close to the fire / But it’s the only place that I can hold you tight / In this burning house.”

Cam had the idea for the song after having a dream about an ex-boyfriend.

“It was a therapy session for me while we were doing it,” Cam tells The Boot. “It’s already vulnerable, and it’s super embarrassing to sit there with your really close friends and be like, ‘Well, let me explain why I messed up this part of my life.’”

“Die A Happy Man” by Thomas Rhett

Thomas Rhett wrote “Die A Happy Man” with Sean Douglas and Joe Spargur for his sophomore Tangled Up album. Like much of his music, “Die A Happy Man” was inspired by his wife, Lauren Akins.

“Die A Happy Man” says, “If I never get to see the Northern Lights / Or if I never get to see the Eiffel Tower at night / Oh, if all I got is your hand in my hand / Baby, I could die a happy man.”

In a 2024 interview with Taste of Country Nights, Rhett revealed that “Die A Happy Man” is Akins’ favorite song that he wrote.

“Tonight Looks Good On You” by Jason Aldean

Jason Aldean includes “Tonight Looks Good On You” on his Old Boots, New Dirt album. Written by Rhett Akins, Ashley Gorley, and Dallas Davidson, the song is one of Aldean’s many No. 1 hits.

“Tonight Looks Good On You” says, “Something about that southern sky / Sitting back behind that moon / It goes perfect with your eyes / Girl, tonight looks good on you / It’s something about the way you’re smiling / Making the stars fall right on cue / I just gotta tell you, baby / Tonight looks good on you.”

Photo by Larry Busacca/Getty Images