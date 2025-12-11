5 Songs That Are Strong Contenders for the Title of Greatest Country Song of All Time

Country music has a long history and is one of the most popular genres in the United States. As a result, there are thousands of artists who have released millions of songs. A relatively small number of those releases stand out from the crowd, though. And, a few of those standouts are strong contenders for the title of “greatest country song of all time.”

Videos by American Songwriter

The classic country songs below are some of the greatest to ever grace the airwaves. They’ve all stood the test of time and most mark important moments in legendary careers. In short, they’re among the best of the best.

[RELATED: These 4 Country Songs From 1998 Might Be the Best of the Decade]

“I’m So Lonesome I Could Cry” by Hank Williams (1945)

To be fair, this list could be made up solely of songs from Hank Williams, who many consider the greatest country singer of all time. Many of his tunes were hits upon release and remain favorites among genre fans more than seven decades later.

“I’m So Lonesome I Could Cry” is the perfect heartbreak song. Williams grips the listeners’ emotions from the opening lines. It’ll never get old.

“Love’s Gonna Live Here” by Buck Owens (1963)

If we were going to gauge the greatest country song of all time by chart success alone, this cut from Buck Owens would take the crown. Penned by Owens and released as a single from his album, The Best of Buck Owens, “Love’s Gonna Live Here” spent 16 weeks atop the country chart. It was the longest run at the top of the chart for five decades. Florida Georgia Line’s “Cruise” broke that record in 2013, illustrating why chart success isn’t enough to name a song the GOAT.

Coal Miner’s Daughter by Loretta Lynn (1970)

Loretta Lynn was a trailblazer. She kicked open countless doors for women in country music. Lynn was also outspoken and unafraid to ruffle the feathers of the industry. In short, she’s an absolute country music legend. So, this song about her life is a strong contender to be considered the best of the best.

For many fans, authenticity is important when it comes to country songs. Those fans want to hear artists sing about things they’ve experienced. Songs don’t get much more authentic than “Coal Miner’s Daughter.” This isn’t just because the lyrics tell Lynn’s life story. She also uses her natural Appalachian dialect throughout the song.

“Jolene” by Dolly Parton (1973)

“Jolene” isn’t just one of Dolly Parton’s biggest hits. It is also considered one of the best representations of country music in the early 1970s. It has also been covered by hundreds of artists, serving as a possible gateway into the genre for countless performers and listeners alike.

The narrative quality of its songs helps set country music apart from other genres. In this classic, Parton shows her storytelling skills. While she doesn’t overdo it with the details, anyone who hears it can easily put the story together.

“He Stopped Loving Her Today” by George Jones (1980)

This song saved George Jones’ career. By the end of the 1970s, his career was beginning to flag, and he was going longer and longer between hits. By the beginning of 1980, he and his label were worried that his days of chart success had come to an end. Then, against his wishes, he recorded “He Stopped Loving Her Today.” It became his first No. 1 single in years and renewed fans’ interest in his music.

Jones is widely considered the greatest country singer of all time, and this is one of his best songs. His flawless vocal delivery, combined with the expert songwriting by Bobby Braddock and Curly Putman, makes this a dagger to the heart every time it plays.

Featured Image by Michael Ochs Archives/Getty Images