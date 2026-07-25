4 Country Songs Most People Forget Vince Gill Sang Background Vocals On

Vince Gill has had a career as a solo artist that spans more than 40 years. But in addition to songs Gill has released on his own, he has also sung background vocals on songs by numerous other artists.

Although Gill’s credits are too vast to mention, these are four of our favorite tracks, which feature Gill singing background vocals.

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“Let Me Let Go” by Faith Hill

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A No. 1 hit for Faith Hill, “Let Me Let Go” came out in 1998. The song, written by Steve Diamond and Dennis Morgan, is part of Faith, Hill’s third studio album. “Let Me Let Go” earned Hill a Grammy nomination for Best Female Country Vocal Performance. “Let Me Let Go” also became a Top 10 hit on the Adult Contemporary chart.

“Let Me Let Go” is one of the many hits on Faith, a record that also includes “This Kiss”, “Just To Hear You Say That You Love Me”, a duet with her husband, Tim McGraw, and “The Secret Of Life”.

“No Place That Far” by Sara Evans

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“No Place That Far” is Sara Evans’ fifth single, and her first No. 1 hit. The title track of her sophomore album, “No Place That Far”, out in 1998, is also her first single to even reach the Top 40. Not only does Gill sing on “No Place That Far”, but he also appears in the music video. Evans wrote “No Place That Far” with Tom Shapiro and Tony Martin. Evans and Gill earned a CMA Awards nomination for Music Event of the Year for this song.

“Sober Saturday Night” by Chris Young

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In 2016, Chris Young had a No. 1 single with “Sober Saturday Night”. The song, written by Young, Brad Warren, and Brett Warren, is part of Young’s I’m Comin’ Over record.

“We basically just called and asked if Vince wanted to do it, and he said, ‘Yeah,’” Young tells The Boot. “It seems like it should be much more complicated than that, but I’m glad it wasn’t. It was really just an awesome experience for me. I haven’t hidden that I’m a fan of his either, so being able to go over into his studio and have him as a feature on this song was just incredibly cool.”

“If My Heart Had Windows”

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The title track of her second album, “If My Heart Had Windows” was recorded by Patty Loveless in 1988. The song, written by Dallas Frazier, was first released by George Jones in 1967. Andy Russell also had a moderate pop hit with the song in 1968. But it’s the version by Loveless that most people remember. The song Loveless’s first Top 10 single.

In 1999, Loveless and Gill released their “My Kind Of Woman/My Kind Of Man” duet. The song is on both his album, The Key, and her Classics record.

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