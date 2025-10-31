4 Current Country Singers Who Were Born in Tiny Towns in the United States

There’s no question that being born in a big city can give aspiring country singers a huge help in getting their careers started. Big cities allow artists to perform in venues and build a growing fanbase. But some singers grew up in tiny towns and are still enjoying big careers, including the following four artists.

Videos by American Songwriter

Lainey Wilson

Lainey Wilson grew up in Baskin, Louisiana, with a population of around 200 people. The rural area, where her father still farms today, didn’t give Wilson many opportunities to perform. But it did give her a close-knit community, one she cherishes today.

“I go home to Baskin, and everybody’s trying to stop by and see me,” the “Somewhere Over Laredo” singer tells Southern Living. “But it’s not because of everything that’s going on; it’s just because they want to stop by and see me, you know? And just making sure that I’m taking the time to do the things that make me feel like Lainey, the sister and friend and daughter.

Kenny Chesney

Kenny Chesney grew up in Luttrell, Tennessee, just outside of Knoxville. With a population of around 1000 people, Chesney could never have dreamed how far his career would take him while living way out in the country.

“I love how I grew up,” Chesney tells CBS Sunday Morning.“I love that we leaned on family, we leaned on church, school, sports, girls — that’s all us guys had. But it’s where this dream started, too.”

Morgan Wallen

Morgan Wallen is one of the biggest country singers active today, and he’s from Sneedville, Tennessee. That town has a population of just around 1000 people. Wallen sang locally, especially in church, where his father once served as a preacher. But while Wallen dreamed of life beyond his small town, it was to be a professional athlete, not a singer.

An arm injury changed those plans. Devastating at the time, Wallen is now grateful because it led him to his singing career.

“I was wondering what the purpose of it was and questioning God,” the country music superstar tells The Daily Beacon. “I dwelled on it for a couple months, but after that I tried to be positive about everything and figured there was a better plan for my life in some way.”

Tucker Wetmore

Not much happened in Tucker Wetmore’s tiny town of Kalama, Washington, where he was born and raised. With a population of around 3000 people, Wetmore taught himself to play piano at an early age. Wetmore, like Wallen, also dreamed of life beyond Kalama as an athlete. But an injury changed Wetmore’s plans as well, which is what ultimately took him to Nashville – not that it was easy, at least at first.

“I was so broke before I signed my publishing deal,” Wetmore tells American Songwriter. “I was living in a house with five other dudes, was wondering how I was going to pay rent most of the time, or food to eat, but didn’t stop.”

Wetmore kept going, fueled only by his own determination.

“This is what I want, this is what is going to happen,” he remembers telling himself. “I chose God. Let’s roll.”

Photo by John Shearer/Getty Images for ABA