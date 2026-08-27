4 Dolly Parton Songs From 1974 That Every 70s Kid Still Knows by Heart Today

1974 was a prolific year for Dolly Parton. That year helped define her legacy, propelling her from country star to worldwide phenomenon. Revisit four songs she released in 1974, all of which speak to the stardom she was skyrocketing towards.

“Jolene”

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Parton’s Jolene album was released in 1974, bolstered by the previously released title song. This album helped usher in a new era for Parton, coinciding with her departure from The Porter Wagoner Show to stand on her own two feet. With the title track of this song at her disposal, how could she fail?

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“Jolene” is one of the most famous songs ever, period. Sure, it’s a country classic, but you don’t need to be a country fan to have heard this begging heartbreak track. This song was a hit enough to set Parton up for success in an era without a TV spot to bolster her listenership.

“I Will Always Love You”

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Taken from the same album, “I Will Always Love You” is the emotional centerpiece of Parton’s career. Written for Wagoner, this track was her bittersweet goodbye to what her career had been and a hello to what it could become.

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More than that, this song became one of Parton’s best-selling tracks when it was recorded by Whitney Houston decades later. This track is integral to Parton’s career and an enduring hit.

“Love Is Like A Butterfly”

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This tender track is one of Parton’s most stunning efforts. Parton’s music has always had a knack for taking the listener on a visual journey, and this song certainly does that. “Love is like a butterfly, as soft and gentle as a sigh / The multicolored moods of love are like its satin wings / Love makes your heart feel strange inside, it flutters like soft wings in flight / Love is like a butterfly, a rare and gentle thing,” the lyrics to this 1974 release read.

If you close your eyes and listen to this track, you can see yourself in a garden with Parton, taking in the flutter of colorful wings.

“Please Don’t Stop Loving Me” with Porter Wagoner

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This duet speaks to the partnership between Parton and Wagoner. Even though she decided to leave this collaboration, she respected the time they spent together. And when we hear this song, it’s easy to see why.

Their voices meld perfectly together as they sing this love song. It’s a stunning example of the magic they could create as duet partners.

(Photo by Michael Ochs Archives/Getty Images)