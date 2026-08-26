Months Before Losing Godmother Dolly Parton, Miley Cyrus Broke Down Over a Fear That Now Feels Painfully Real

While sharing the stage over the years, Miley Cyrus was more than a fan of Dolly Parton. Although a legendary voice in country music, Dolly was also the godmother to Cyrus. Throughout the decades, the country icon was more than willing to help her goddaughter navigate the entertainment industry. But with the icon recently passing away, comments Cyrus made about watching the people who made her feel safe grow older suddenly carried a heartbreaking new meaning.

Not that long ago, Cyrus discussed the clarity that came with age. While embracing adulthood, she soon realized that those people who made her feel safe were slowly getting older. Knowing there would come a day she couldn’t call Dolly, Cyrus said, “I think the reason I’m so emotional is because as I get older, my dad gets older, my mom, she gets older. So many of the people that have paved the path for me to feel like I have a safety in this lifestyle.”

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Miley was crying earlier this year talking about how the people who make her feel safe are getting older… This breaks my heart now that we lost Dolly. 💔 pic.twitter.com/XPoc8rr3fj — Bardi In Hawaii (@ifuseekbardi) August 25, 2026

With loss being part of life, Cyrus grasped the positive that came from the support around her. “I’ve been extremely blessed to have so much love within my family.”

[RELATED: Dolly Parton Requested One Specific Song for Her Funeral]

Dolly Parton Urged Miley Cyrus Not To Ask Permission

Speaking of advice, apparently, Dolly offered Cyrus the keys to freedom within the music industry. When wanting to celebrate the legacy she created with Hannah Montana, Dolly advised her not to ask for permission. “I learned this terrible habit — but I actually think it was good advice — from Dolly. She told me that if you want something to happen, promote it before it exists. Then no one can say no.”

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Following her advice, Cyrus did exactly that. With Disney owning the rights, the singer admitted she started to promote the anniversary special without their permission. Although a massive organization, she insisted, “I think even Disney sometimes forgets the connection between me and Hannah. It’s not just a TV show. I see daily how important Hannah is to people. When I travel, people bring me ‘Hannah’ merch.”

Dolly might no longer be there to answer the phone, but the lessons she gave Cyrus remained. From navigating fame to refusing to ask permission, a piece of Dolly would continue living through the goddaughter she helped guide.

(Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for The Recording Academy)