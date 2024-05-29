4 Essential Willie Nelson Deep Cuts Every True Fan of the Red-Headed Stranger Should Know

Willie Nelson isn’t one of the most well-known artists in country for no reason. He’s delivered hit after hit during his decades-long career, from “Blue Eyes Crying In The Rain” to “On The Road Again”. That being said, Nelson’s discography is massive. He has a ton of severely underrated songs that have fallen through the cracks over the years. Let’s take a look at a few Willie Nelson deep cuts that every fan should know!

Videos by American Songwriter

1. “December Day”

This track from the 1971 album Yesterday’s Wine has so much good material in it. It’s a nostalgic, sweet-and-sad sort of album that is quintessentially Willie Nelson. “December Day” is one of the best tracks on the album and one of the best Willie Nelson deep cuts you can find. Some have described the song as Nelson’s Sinatra moment, and we couldn’t agree more.

2. “The Words Don’t Fit The Picture”

This is the title track from Nelson’s 1972 album of the same name, but it somehow hasn’t gotten much attention. It’s your classic breakup song, and also one of Nelson’s most honest and direct tracks to date. There isn’t a lot of flowery poetry on this one. It’s a simple introspective song about dumping someone who you don’t love anymore.

[See Willie Nelson Live In 2024]

3. “Hands On The Wheel”

This is a great example of how killer Nelson’s vocals could be when he was in his heyday. This 1975 track features some of his best vocal runs to date. It was also featured as the closing credit song for the 1979 film The Electric Horseman.

4. “Still Is Still Moving To Me”

If you’ve ever dreamed of smoking a joint with Willie Nelson, this deep cut is probably the one song that can simulate it the closest. The chorus is like a chant and Nelson’s gentle strumming is like a meditation. In fact, the whole song feels like a meditation. Luckily for fans, Nelson plays this deep cut often at his live shows.

Photo by Pamela Springsteen

When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission.