Lukas Nelson Enlists Sierra Ferrell for the “Cover We Didn’t Know We Needed”, Tells Adele “You’re Going Country Whether You Like It or Not”

Throughout his time in the spotlight, Lukas Nelson proved his talents on stage but also helped create Lukas Nelson & Promise of the Real with Anthony LoGerfo. Together, the band released numerous hit albums and performed at famous music festivals like Stagecoach, Glastonbury, and Lollapalooza. They also opened for iconic bands like The Rolling Stones and The Who. While a top name in country music, Nelson recently joined forces with Sierra Ferrell to cover one of Adele’s hit songs at DelFest.

When it comes to songs about the sting of heartbreak, there are few who compare to Adele. The singer took heartbreak to a new level as she channeled that pain into 16 Grammy Awards. And while she isn’t a country music singer, Nelson and Ferrell proved the singer’s songs don’t fit into a single genre as the crushed “Someone Like You”.

Lukas Nelson Tells Adele She Is Going Country

Gaining over 20,000 likes, fans gushed over the performance and the full range of Ferrell and Nelson, writing, “Brilliant l remember you talking to Corey or Logan. You said you would love to Duet one day with Adele. Not her, but this is brilliant so good. Great vocals.” Another person added, “This song is so great suits you living that dress so very pretty keeping it pure keeping it country yay.” And one person seemed to miss Nelson’s old look, “Am I the only one saddened by his beautiful hair being cutting off. Good to have changed I guess.”

Joining forces with The Travelin’ McCourys, Nelson also showcased a warmup of the song and even called out Adele. He said, “Adele, this is Lukas Nelson and The Travelin’ McCourys, and you’re going country whether you like it or not. Let’s hit it.”

Again, gaining love and support from fans, Sammy Hagar also shared his thoughts on Nelson’s new look. “We are on the same page my brother I shaved my face clean and I’ve been sporting that short crap for a while now what up a little brother.”

(Photo by Nicola Gell/FilmMagic)