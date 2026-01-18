4 Forgotten B-Sides From the 1990s That Need To Be Remembered

Rock music in the 1990s borrowed heavily from the 1960s. And the importance of B-sides is one example. Additionally, many focus tracks were released as maxi singles containing two B-sides. These releases became as collectible as 7-inch vinyl singles as fans bought up anything they could from their favorite artist.

Videos by American Songwriter

The B-sides may not be as popular as the massive hits they backed, but these lesser-known tracks from the 1990s are still worth remembering.

“Dirty Frank” by Pearl Jam

The B-side to “Even Flow” gets its name from Pearl Jam’s former bus driver. For those who have never been on a tour bus, think of it like a traveling apartment. Now, as you are barreling down the highway or along the side of a mountain, you’ve placed your life in the hands of someone you barely know. Eddie Vedder describes Frank as a drunk who wants to eat the guitarist Mike McCready. Not exactly who you want to be stuck in the middle of nowhere with. Check out the extended funk rock version on Pearl Jam’s 2003 rarities collection, Lost Dogs.

“Dive” by Nirvana

“Dive” first appeared as the B-side to Nirvana’s 1990 single, “Sliver”. Butch Vig produced the version that opens Incesticide, which was intended for the Sub Pop follow-up to Bleach. It features Chad Channing on drums and shows what kind of songwriting run Kurt Cobain was on. This could have been the lead single for lesser bands and remains a fan favorite. It’s also reportedly Courtney Love’s favorite Nirvana song.

“Talk Show Host” by Radiohead

“Talk Show Host” backed “Street Spirit (Fade Out)” and remains a unique track in Radiohead’s catalog. You can hear hints of where the band went on OK Computer as the sparse arrangement slowly unfolds with psychedelic textures that recall The Beatles’ studio experiments. Think OK, Sgt. Pepper. Meanwhile, Thom Yorke sounds defiant: “You want me? F***ing come on and break the door down / I’m ready.”

“Rockin’ Chair” by Oasis

The B-side to “Roll With It” might be Liam Gallagher’s best vocal since “Slide Away”. Remember, “Roll With It” went head-to-head with Blur’s “Country House”, thus kicking off Britpop’s great 1995 battle. “Rockin’ Chair” is full of all the nostalgia that drove flocks of people to stadiums this past year for Oasis’s Live ’25 reunion shows. It appears on the B-sides collection, The Masterplan.

Photo by Bob Berg/Getty Images