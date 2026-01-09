4 Glorious 70s Hitmakers Who Scored Comeback No. 1 Hits in the 80s

The 80s music scene was a lot of things, including, as it turned out, being a haven for artists seeking second chances. Several times during the decade, acts and artists who’d enjoyed most of their success in the previous decade rallied with big 80s hits.

On several occasions, they even topped the charts. Here are four acts that shook off their reputations as 70s artists who made it to No. 1 with hits in the 80s.

“Centerfold” by The J. Geils Band

The J. Geils Band made their mark in the 70s, first as a regional act out of Boston and then as national stars. Their 1975 song “Must Of Got Lost” made it to No. 12 in 1975, their biggest hit of that decade. The band sold albums well and was a big concert draw, in large part because they stood out with their reliance on more of an R&B-based sound than some of their other rock peers. But they understood that times were changing as the 80s dawned, so they adopted a sleeker approach. Keyboardist Seth Justman wrote “Centerfold”, which found lead singer Peter Wolf detailing how a high school sweetheart made it as a nude model. Wolf, unhappy with the band’s direction, left soon after this massive hit.

“Hard To Say I’m Sorry” by Chicago

Chicago underwent several different transformations during their career. In the late 60s and early 70s, they perfected a sound that fused rock elements with their use of horns. As the decade progressed, they started to lean in a more soft-rock direction, relying on the engaging vocals of Peter Cetera. When the hits dried up at the end of the decade, they cast their lot with producer David Foster in the 80s. Foster sidelined the horns in favor of synthesizers, used session musicians on many tracks, and put Cetera front and center. Those moves paid off in a series of mega-selling power ballads. “Hard To Say I’m Sorry” set the template, hitting the top of the pop charts in 1982.

“Abracadabra” by Steve Miller Band

When it comes to 70s mainstream rock, nobody possessed a Midas touch quite like the Steve Miller Band. Miller had once trafficked in psychedelic blues, as he and his oft-changing backup band struggled to find footing on the national level. That all changed with the self-deprecating song “The Joker” went to No. 1 in 1973, igniting a string of smashes for him. He slowed down his pace at the end of the 70s. When he first returned in the 80s, it seemed like his momentum was broken. But “Abracadabra” arrived out of nowhere, a song that had been in gestation for a while. Adding some synths and a little bit of a dance rhythm to his formula made all the difference. The song would be Miller’s last ever Top 40 hit.

“Owner Of A Lonely Heart” by Yes

Perhaps the unlikeliest of all the comebacks on this list. Yes had been battered by a multitude of lineup changes as the 80s dawned. Meanwhile, the public’s taste for their brand of prog rock had also diminished. Enter Trevor Rabin, a South African musician who impressed a few of the band’s members with some tracks that he had in the works. One of those tracks included an insistent riff. It would go on to become the centerpiece of “Owner Of A Lonely Heart”. Producer Trevor Horn and bassist Chris Squire helped massage the song into place. Longtime lead singer Jon Anderson was coaxed back into the fold to sing and help with the lyrics. “Owner Of A Lonely Heart” turned into the first No. 1 single of the legendary music year that was 1984.

