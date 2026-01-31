4 Great Songs by Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Inductees Featuring Phil Collins on Drums

Phil Collins celebrated his 75th birthday on Friday, January 30. What a career the acclaimed drummer, singer, songwriter, and producer has had! He came after joining Genesis in 1970 as the prog-rock band’s drummer and backing vocalist.

When frontman Peter Gabriel left the group in 1975, Collins also became Genesis’ lead singer. In addition, he began expanding his role as a contributing songwriter. Phil launched a solo career in 1981 with his debut album, Face Value. He went on to become one of the best-selling solo artists of the 1980s while also continuing to perform and tour with Genesis.

Meanwhile, Collins also became a successful producer during the 1980s, working with such artists as Eric Clapton, Adam Ant, Howard Jones, and ABBA’s Anni-Frid Lyngstad. If that weren’t enough, Phil lent his drumming skills to various famous musicians’ recordings.

In honor of Collins’ 75th birthday, here are four memorable songs by various Rock & Roll Hall of Fame inductees that feature Phil’s drumming:

“Biko” by Peter Gabriel (1980)

Collins’ former Genesis bandmate Peter Gabriel tapped Phil to play on multiple tracks on his third self-titled solo album, which was released in 1980.

One of the tracks was “Biko,” Peter’s emotional homage to South African anti-apartheid activist Steve Biko. Biko died at age 30 after being severely beaten by South African security personnel while under arrest.

Collins played the surdo, a large bass drum used in various kinds of Brazilian music, on the track.

“Biko” was released as a single, and reached No. 39 on the U.K. chart.

Collins also played drums or percussion on four other tracks on Gabriel’s 1980 self-titled album, which also is known as Melt: “Intruder,” “No Self Control,” “Intruder,” and “Family Snapshot.”

Gabriel was inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame alongside Collins as members of Genesis in 2010. Peter also was inducted as a solo artist in 2014.

“I Know There’s Something Going On” by Anni-Frid “Frida” Lyngstad (1982)

Collins produced and played drums on ABBA singer Anni-Frid Lyngstad’s first solo album after the famous Swedish pop group broke up. Recorded under the moniker Frida, Lyngstad’s album, Something’s Going On, was released in September 1982.

The song “I Know There’s Something Going On” was released as an advance single in August of that year. The infectious tune showcased Collins’ trademark gated-reverb drum sound. Phil also contributed backing vocals to the track, which also features longtime Genesis tour guitarist Daryl Stuermer.

The song was written by Russ Ballard, a former member of Argent whose other credits include such memorable tunes as Ace Frehley’s “New York Groove,” Santana’s “Winning,” and America’s “You Can Do Magic.”

“I Know There’s Something Going On” became Frida’s only U.S. hit, peaking at No. 13 on the Billboard Hot 100. Meanwhile, it was a Top-Five single in at least eight other countries.

Lyngstad was inducted into the Rock Hall as a member of ABBA in 2010.

“In The Mood” by Robert Plant (1983)

Collins played drums on the majority of songs on Led Zeppelin frontman Robert Plant’s first two solo albums—Pictures At Eleven (1982) and Principle Of Moments (1983).

Among the tunes Phil lent his drumming talents to on Principle Of Moments was the ethereal “In The Mood.” Plant co-wrote the song with two members of his backing band—guitarist Robbie Blunt and bassist Paul Martinez.

“In The Mood” reached No. 39 on the Hot 100 and No. 4 on Billboard’s Mainstream Rock tally.

Collins played drums on several dates of Plant’s 1983 tour supporting Principle Of Moments.

“Tearing Us Apart” by Eric Clapton (with Tina Turner) (1987)

Collins made significant musical contributions to two Eric Clapton albums during the 1980s—Behind The Sun (1985) and August (1986). Not only did Phil play drums on multiple tracks on both records, but he also co-produced the albums. In addition, Collins co-wrote a track on each album with Clapton.

August included a fiery blues-rock song called “Tearing Us Apart,” which Clapton co-wrote with keyboardist Greg Phillinganes. The track featured Eric duetting with none other than Tina Turner. Collins produced, played drums, and contributed backing vocals to the song.

“Tearing Us Apart” reached No. 5 on Billboard’s Mainstream Rock chart.

Clapton is the only artist to be inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame three times. He was first welcomed into the Hall as a member of The Yardbirds in 1992. In 1993, he was honored as a member of Cream. Lastly, in 2000, Slowhand was inducted as a solo artist.

