These Country Music Stars Are Reportedly Skipping the Grammy Awards This Year

Last year, Beyoncé became the first Black woman to win Best Country Album when Cowboy Carter took home the prize at the 67th annual Grammy Awards. While many cheered the decision, others felt it failed to honor the genre’s mainstream sound. This year, music’s hottest awards ceremony will split the country awards into two categories: Best Contemporary Country Album and Best Traditional Country Album. Harvey Mason Jr. CEO of the Recording Academy, explained that this decision allows space for honoring country music’s traditional form while still celebrating its influence on other genres.

Videos by American Songwriter

However, Nashville’s representation at the upcoming 68th annual Grammy Awards was relegated to the country music-only categories. Not a single country artist earned a nod in any of the night’s Big Four categories: album, record and song of the year, along with best new artist. And according to an online report, some of Nashville’s biggest names are skipping Sunday’s (Feb. 1) ceremony at Los Angeles’ Crypto.com Arena in protest.

Which Country Artists Are Sitting Out This Year’s Grammy Awards?

Despite 31 nominations, country music firebrand Miranda Lambert has taken home just three Grammy Awards in her two-decade career. This year, the “Wranglers” singer, 42, is up for Best Contemporary Country Album for her ninth LP, Postcards from Texas. She also earned recognition for Best Country Duo/Group Performance and Best Country Song for the Chris Stapleton collab “A Song to Sing.”

Despite this, sources reportedly told Page Six that the “Kerosene” singer will watch this year’s ceremony from home. Country music legend George Strait, 73, and all-time best-selling artist Morgan Wallen apparently will also sit this one out, despite the former being nominated in the Best Country Duo/Group Performance for his Chris Stapleton duet “Honky Tonk Hall of Fame.”

Ella Langley & Riley Green had massive success this year & last. They both have multiple platinum singles in America. They deserved a couple nominations. Country music is selling very popular in America. I am surprised at the snub. — OrvilleLloydDouglas🇨🇦🏳️‍🌈 (@OrvilleLloyd) November 7, 2025

“A lot of country artists are not going… They think the Grammys don’t give a f–– about country music,” one source said, according to Page Six.

[RELATED: Remembering 3 of Country Music’s Most Controversial Moments at the Grammys]

Despite another record-breaking release with last year’s I’m the Problem, Wallen, 32, did not submit his latest LP for Grammy consideration.

Recording Academy CEO Weighs In

Speaking with Variety this week, Recording Academy CEO Harvey Mason Jr. insisted that the lack of country music representation at this year’s Grammy Awards was neither intentional nor political.

“[It’s] really about what the voters choose to vote for every given year, and it is cyclical,” Mason said.

He added, “All I know is it’s heartbreaking for me when somebody’s not represented, whether that’s an individual artist or a genre, because I know how hard people work in this business. I want us to make sure we’re getting it right, so we continue to do everything we can as an organization, along with our elected leaders, to make sure we’re positioning our voters to make the best decisions they can.”

Featured image by Theo Wargo/Getty Images