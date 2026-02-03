4 Great Songs Co-Written by Jefferson Airplane Leader Paul Kantner That All Classic Rock Fans Should Know

On this day (January 28) in 2016, Paul Kantner, co-founder of Jefferson Airplane and Jefferson Starship, died at age 74. The rhythm guitarist, singer, and songwriter passed away from complications of a heart attack.

In 1965, Kantner and singer Marty Balin formed the Jefferson Airplane. Starting as a folk-rock act, the San Francisco group soon transformed into a psychedelic-influenced rock act. Paul co-wrote many of Jefferson Airplane’s songs, occasionally sang lead, and was the band’s leader.

Jefferson Airplane’s breakthrough came after Grace Slick replaced original co-lead vocalist Signe Anderson in 1966. Jefferson Airplane’s second album, 1967’s Surrealistic Pillow, was the band’s high-charting record. It featured the group’s only Top-40 hits on the Billboard Hot 100— “Somebody to Love” and “White Rabbit.”

In the early 1970s, Kantner and Slick recorded a few side projects that featured various other well-known musicians. After the Airplane broke up in 1973, Paul and Grace launched a spinoff group called Jefferson Starship.

The band, which Balin eventually joined, featured a generally more accessible rock sound than the Airplane. Kantner continued to be a major creative contributor to the group.

In 1984, Kantner quit Jefferson Starship because he was unhappy with the band’s move to a more commercial sound. His departure resulted in the group rechristening itself Starship.

The Jefferson Airplane got back together in 1989 for a reunion tour and album. Kantner relaunched Jefferson Starship in 1992, and the band became his main musical focus for the rest of his life.

In 1996, Kantner was inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame with Jefferson Airplane.

In honor of the 10th anniversary of Kanter’s passing, here are four great songs he co-wrote:

“Today” by Jefferson Airplane (1967)

“Today” was an atmospheric love ballad co-written by Balin and Kantner that was among Surrealistic Pillow’s many standout tracks. Marty sang the emotive lead part, while Paul and Grace contributed backing vocals.

According to the liner notes of the 1992 box set Jefferson Airplane Loves You, the Grateful Dead’s Jerry Garcia played lead guitar on the track.

“Wooden Ships” by Jefferson Airplane and Crosby, Stills & Nash (1969)

“Wooden Ships” was a song Kantner co-wrote with David Crosby and Stephen Stills. Crosby, Stills & Nash recorded the tune first, releasing it on their 1969 self-titled debut album. Jefferson Airplane recorded their own rendition, which appeared on the group’s fifth studio album, Volunteers, which was released in late 1969.

The epic tune was written in Miami on a schooner owned by Crosby called the Mayan. In the liner notes of the 1991 CSN box set, David explained that he’d written the music to “Wooden Ships,” while Kantner and Stills penned most of the lyrics. According to Crosby, the song had an apocalyptic theme in which the musicians “imagined ourselves as the few survivors, escaping on a boat to create a new civilization.”

Kantner wasn’t initially given a songwriting credit on the Crosby, Stills & Nash album because he’d been involved in a legal dispute at the time with the Jefferson Airplane’s then-manager. Paul was worried that his legal entanglements would hold up the release of CSN’s album. His name was eventually added to the songwriting credits.

Jefferson Airplane’s version of “Wooden Ships” features Kantner, Balin, and Slick sharing lead-vocal duties.

“Ride The Tiger” by Jefferson Starship (1974)

“Ride The Tiger” was the first track and lead single from Jefferson Starship’s 1974 debut album, Dragon Fly. Kantner wrote the rocking tune’s music and co-wrote the lyrics with Slick and Byong Hu. Hu was Paul and Grace’s Tae Kwon Do teacher.

In the 2003 book Got A Revolution!, Kantner explained that Hu “gave us the reflection on the differences between Asian and Western cultures.”

“Ride The Tiger” wasn’t a chart success, but it became a fan favorite that regularly opened Jefferson Starship concerts. Kantner sang lead on the track.

“Jane” by Jefferson Starship (1979)

Balin had joined Jefferson Starship in 1975 but left the band in 1978; Slick also departed the group that year. Mickey Thomas, who previously had sung with Elvin Bishop’s group, joined Jefferson Starship as its new lead singer in 1979.

The band’s first album with Thomas was Freedom At Point Zero. The lead single was “Jane,” a song about an unfaithful lover who showcased Mickey’s soaring vocals.

“Jane” was co-written by Kantner and two other co-founding Jefferson Starship members—keyboardist/bassist David Freiberg and lead guitarist Craig Chaquico. Veteran songwriter Jim McPherson also helped write the tune. “Jane” reached No. 14 on the Billboard Hot 100.

(Photo by Mark Sullivan/Getty Images)