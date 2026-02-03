The Underrated Music Man Who Helped Write One of The Beatles’ Biggest Hits and Launched the Careers of Two Giants

People likely assume that John Lennon and Paul McCartney wrote The Beatles’ hit “Twist And Shout”. They wrote nearly all of their music, so why wouldn’t they write this one? We can’t answer that question for you, but what we can say is that Phil Medley and Bert Berns wrote this iconic single.(The Top Notes intitially performed “Twist And Shout” in 1961, two years before The Beatles go a hold of it.)

Videos by American Songwriter

Back to the story, both writers were incredibly influential in the development of modern popular music, yet their names are known merely by those who fancy themselves as music historians and super fans. Medley and Berns wrote “If I Didn’t Have a Dime (To Play the Jukebox)”, “Killer Joe”, “These Worldly Wonders”, and “Anything You Wanna Do”.

Aside from his collaborations with Medley, Berns was a producer, writer, and record label executive; he co-founded Bang Records with a few other colleagues in 1965. Some of the artists signed to that label include The McCoys, The Strangeloves, Paul Davis, Neil Diamond, and Van Morrison. Berns is often credited with starting the careers of both Morrison and Diamond. Additionally, some of Berns’ other credits include “Piece of My Heart”, “Cry Baby”, and “Heart Be Still”.

Bert Berns Accomplished All of This in Seven Short Years

Years after the writing of “Twist And Shout”, Bert Berns co-founded Bang Records in 1965. Tragically, just two years later, Berns passed away at 38 years old from cardiovascular disease. There are artists who unfortunately come and go like the wind, but Berns’ has posthumously stuck around.

“Bert Berns should be recognized as one of the most important record men of the 20th century. He was responsible for bringing Latin music into rock and roll. He was a founding father of New York uptown soul. Unlike most of his peers, he would often write and produce his songs alone,” said his son, Brett Berns.

“And he was one of the few to achieve the trifecta of songwriter, record producer and owner of his own label — BANG Records. All in seven short years before his death at age 38. But my greatest hope is that his personal example will inspire all who come to know him — of a courageous and just man who treated artists with love and respect, stimulating them to supersede their abilities and make the greatest music of their lives,” he added, via Forward.

Our quick synopsis of Berns as an all-around music man doesn’t do his legacy the full justice it deserves. Ultimately, this man’s impact on the music industry was incredibly far-reaching and heavily influential behind the scenes. Do yourself a favor and further dive into this man’s story, because Berns’ story will teach you something about music’s evolution.

Photo by Michael Ochs Archives/Getty Images