4 Great Songs Written by Harry Nilsson That Were (or Should Have Been) Hits for Other Artists

Harry Nilsson, the supremely talented singer-songwriter who Beatles members once cited as their favorite artist, died on January 15, 1994.

Nilsson was just 52 when he passed away from heart failure at his home in Agoura Hills, California. The Brooklyn, New York-born musician was an incredibly gifted singer and an accomplished songwriter who penned tunes that blended a wry sense of humor, emotional vulnerability, and engaging melodies.

Interestingly, Nilsson’s two most successful recordings were covers of other artists’ songs — Fred Neil’s “Everybody’s Talkin’”, and Badfinger’s “Without You”. Harry’s versions of these tunes peaked at No. 6 and No. 1, respectively, on the Billboard Hot 100. Nilsson also won Grammy Awards for both songs.

Meanwhile, many well-known and acclaimed artists have recorded excellent versions of songs Nilsson wrote. Some of these tunes became major hits, while others perhaps could have been chart hits with the right exposure.

In commemoration of the anniversary of Nilsson’s death, here are four outstanding covers of his songs by other noteworthy artists:

“Cuddly Toy” by The Monkees (1967)

“Cuddly Toy” is a cheerful-sounding pop song belying the darker content of its lyrics. The tune is sung from the perspective of a guy telling a woman he’s broken up with to get over him.

The Monkees included a cover of the song on their fourth album, Pisces, Aquarius, Capricorn & Jones Ltd., which was released in November 1967. The tune was featured on two episodes of The Monkees that aired during the TV show’s second and final season.

Despite its catchy melody, “Cuddly Toy” wasn’t released as a single by the group. That being said, the album did top the Billboard 200 chart for the last five weeks of 1967.

Nilsson’s own version of “Cuddly Toy” appeared on his second album, Pandemonium Shadow Show, which was released in December 1967.

According to SongFacts, Harry was working at a bank when he wrote “Cuddly Toy.” After receiving $40,000 in publishing royalties from The Monkees’ recording of the tune, he was able to quit his job and focus fully on his music career.

“One” by Three Dog Night (1968)

“One” is a song Nilsson wrote about the lonely feeling of not being in a relationship. The music’s repeating-note intro was inspired by Harry calling someone and getting a busy signal.

Nilsson’s version of “One” appeared on his third album, Aerial Ballet, which was released in July 1968.

Pop-group Three Dog Night covered “One” for its self-titled debut album, released in October 1968. The song was issued as a single in April 1969, and it became Three Dog Night’s breakthrough hit.

“One peaked at No. 5 on the Billboard Hot 100, and was certified Gold by the RIAA for sales of 500,000 copies in the U.S.

“The Puppy Song” – David Cassidy (1973)

Nilsson wrote “The Puppy Song” at Paul McCartney’s request for Mary Hopkin, a teenage folksinger who’d been signed to The Beatles’ Apple Records label. Hopkin’s version appeared on her debut album, Post Card, released in February 1969.

The old-timey-sounding tune is sung from the perspective of a child dreaming of having a pet puppy.

Nilsson’s own rendition of the tune was included on his fourth album, Harry, which hit stores in August 1969.

In 1973, Partridge Family star David Cassidy recorded a version of “The Puppy Song” that was released on his third solo album, Dreams Are Nuthin’ More Than Wishes. The record’s title is taken from the lyrics of “The Puppy Song”.

Cassidy released a two-sided single featuring “The Puppy Song” and a tune titled “Daydreamer”. Future Doobie Brothers star Michael McDonald played keyboards on both tracks. The single spent three weeks at No. 1 on the U.K. chart in the fall of 1973.

“Don’t Forget Me” by Neko Case (2009)

“Don’t Forget Me” is a melancholy ballad Nilsson recorded for his 10th studio album, Pussy Cats, released in August 1974. The album was produced by Harry’s pal John Lennon.

The song has been covered several times over the years, including by acclaimed alt-country artist Neko Case. Case’s beautifully melodic version of “Don’t Forget Me” was featured on her fifth studio album, Middle Cyclone. The Band’s Garth Hudson played piano on the track.

The album was Case’s highest-charting studio effort, reaching No. 3 on the Billboard 200.

