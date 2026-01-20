Blake Shelton Surpasses Country Music Icon With Latest Milestone

In May 2025, fans of Blake Shelton received a special treat when he released his thirteenth studio album with For Recreational Use Only. Marking his first release in nearly four years, the album brought hit songs like “Let Him in Anyway”, “Texas”, and “All of My Love”. While the album peaked at No. 8 on the US Top Country Albums chart, the country singer recently crossed a major milestone, thanks to his new song “Stay Country or Die Tryin’”.

At the time of the album’s release, Shelton had a total of 29 No. 1 hits on the Country Airplay chart. But since “Stay Country or Die Tryin’” hit streaming platforms and airwaves, it slowly climbed the ranks. And according to the latest reports, the song has officially landed at No.1 on the US Country Airplay chart.

With Shelton snagging his 30th No. 1 hit song on the chart, he now holds the second-most hit songs on Country Airplay. Just last week, the country star was tied with none other than Tim McGraw. But now, he finds himself with a new goal – Kenny Chesney.

Blake Shelton Has A Ways To Go Before Catching Kenny Chesney

Excited about his newest milestone, Shelton thanked fans for their continued support. Although the voice behind the hit, the singer knew that fans were the ones who carried “Stay Country or Die Tryin’” to No.1. “‘Stay Country Or Die Tryin!!!!’ Wow thank you country radio for making this song #1 and thank you to the fans for listening! I love y’all so damn much!!!!!!!”

And speaking of fans, they praised “Stay Country or Die Tryin’” when the music video was released. Looking at the comments, they included:

“I’m glad Blake Shelton remembered that he’s a country singer. This song is GREAT!” “Daddy praying for rain, Momma pray that I stay out of hell. Now that’s country.” “The consistency we need … all these years and still hits the same , Blake never disappoints…. another masterpiece.” “This is a really good song. It’s gratifying to know that quality songs are still out there. And Blake is the one to sing them!”

But what about the top spot on Country Airplay? That crown currently belongs to Chesney. Back in 2023, he released his album Born. Among the songs on the album was “Take Her Home.” Not only did it become a hit song, but it brought Chesney his 33rd No. 1 hit on Country Airplay.

With a career spanning more than two decades and a catalog that continues to resonate with fans and radio alike, Shelton shows no signs of slowing down. Whether or not he eventually claims the record, one thing remains clear – his ability to deliver songs that connect with fans is timeless.

