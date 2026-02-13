4 Hit Country Songs With Just One-Word Titles

Some country songs have lengthy titles, giving fans a hint of what the song is about as soon as it is released. But then, there are some country songs that need just one word, including these four country music hits.

Videos by American Songwriter

“Jolene” by Dolly Parton

In 1973, Dolly Parton released “Jolene“, the title track of Parton’s 13th studio album. The song’s inspiration is a woman who was flirting with her husband, Carl Dean.

“Jolene” begins with, “Jolene, Jolene, Jolene, Jolene / Oh, I’m begging of you please don’t take my man / Jolene, Jolene, Jolene, Jolene / Please don’t take him even though you can.”

One of Parton’s more popular hits, Secondhand Songs cites almost 300 artists who have put their own spin on “Jolene”. Those artists include Olivia Newton-John, The White Stripes, Beyoncé, and more.

“Cruise” by Florida Georgia Line

Florida Georgia Line members Brian Kelley and Tyler Hubbard likely had no idea how much “Cruise” would change everything for them. Their debut single, out in 2012, the duo members wrote “Cruise” with Joey Moi, Chase Rice, and Jesse Rice.

“Cruise” spent a record-breaking 24 weeks in the No.1 spot on the charts. The feel-good song says, “Baby, you’re a song / You make me wanna roll my windows down and cruise / Down a back road blowing stop signs through the middle / Every little farm town with you / In this brand new Chevy with a lift kit / Would look a hell lot better with you up in it / So baby, you’re a song / You make me wanna roll my windows down and cruise.”

“Austin” by Blake Shelton

Like Florida Georgia Line, Blake Shelton had a hit with his first single, which is also just one word. “Austin” came out in 2001 on Shelton’s eponymous debut album. The No. 1 song also became a multi-platinum hit.

Written by David Kent and Kirsti Manna, “Austin” refers to the Texas city where a woman relocated amid a rough patch in a relationship. “Austin” says, “If your calling ’bout the car, I sold it / If this is Tuesday night, I’m bowling / If you’ve got something to sell your wasting your time, I’m not buying / If it’s anybody else, wait for the tone, you know what to do / And P.S., if this is Austin, I still love you.”

“Fancy” by Reba McEntire

There likely isn’t a more memorable one-word country song than “Fancy”. Out by Reba McEntire in 1991, the song is written by Bobbie Gentry, who first released it in 1969.

“Fancy” is a sordid tale of a young girl sold to a rich man to provide for her impoverished family. Lyrics include, “Mama washed and combed and curled my hair / And then she painted my eyes and lips / Then I stepped into a satin dancing dress / That had a split on the side clean up to my hip / It was red velvet trim and it fit me good / Standing back from the looking glass / There stood a woman where a half-grown kid had stood / She said, ‘Here’s your one chance, Fancy, don’t let me down.”

Photo by David Redfern/Redferns