The Billy Joel Lyric That Paid Homage to the Universal Experience of Sleeping With the TV On

Many things change as time passes. But the nerves, hesitation, and flop sweat of the singles scene don’t really go anywhere. As an example, consider Billy Joel’s 1980 song “Sleeping With The Television On”.

The song begins with some sound effects that some younger folks might not understand. But the emotions on display are eternally relevant to anyone trying to contact someone special across a crowded dance floor.

He’s Only “Sleeping”

Billy Joel may have protested that “It’s Still Rock And Roll To Me”, claiming that all new genres of music circa 1980 had their origins in the style that started it. But he clearly was influenced by the snappy New Wave of the era on the Glass Houses album.

Many of the songs on the record deal with characters who are out on the prowl looking for romance amidst all sorts of miscommunications and complications. “Sleeping With The Television” frames that search in the middle of a snappy rock backdrop and a flashy keyboard solo.

At the beginning of “Sleeping With The Television On”, a brief snippet of “The Star-Spangled Banner” can be heard, followed by a staticky sound. In terms of the plot of the song, it refers to what might happen if the two principals don’t connect. They’ll each be on their own at the end of the night, falling asleep while watching TV.

In 1980, local television stations didn’t stay on all night long. They’d sign off at some point with a rendering of the anthem before static would hit the airwaves. You might not be old enough to remember that. But once the main thrust of the song starts, you’ll recognize the predicament of the protagonists, regardless of what generation you might inhabit.

Exploring the Lyrics of “Sleeping With The Television On”

The song begins with the narrator observing the object of his affection, named Diane, as she rejects all would-be suitors. He compares her self-defense to sci-fi action. “They never notice the zap gun in your hands,” Joel wails. “Until you’re pointing it and stunning their senses.”

Her hopes are that she might be able to hold off the invaders until “somebody good” arrives. Meanwhile, the narrator has suffered enough romantic letdowns that he’s understandably gun-shy. “I really wish I was less of a thinking man,” he explains. “And more of a fool who’s not afraid of rejection.”

But he can’t make the first move. “I’ll just be standing here ‘cause I know I don’t have the guts to come on,” he explains. And he can’t bear the thought of approaching her without the game necessary to win her over. “But I won’t say a word ‘cause it just might be somebody else’s same old line.”

In the end, they’re both paralyzed by their respective fears. “All night long, all night long,” Joel laments. “We’re only standing here ‘cause somebody might do somebody wrong.” Where does that leave them? “And we’ll be sleeping with the television on.”

Although it wasn’t released as a single, you can easily imagine “Sleeping With The Television On” as a radio hit. Billy Joel was enjoying such a hot streak at that point that even the album tracks sizzled. And this one still sounds great, even with the dated opening moments that might baffle younger listeners.

