3 Songs You Didn’t Know Lainey Wilson Wrote for Other Artists

They say Nashville is a 10-year town, and Lainey Wilson is living proof of this. After moving to Music City in 2011, Wilson had her first No. 1 hit when her single “Things a Man Oughta Know” topped the Billboard Country Airplay chart in 2021.

Videos by American Songwriter

The Louisiana native has proven to be a force to be reckoned with in the genre not only as an artist but also as a songwriter. Below, we look at three songs that Wilson wrote for other artists.

1. “Girl Go” by Chrissy Metz

Written by Lainey Wilson, Chrissy Metz, Faren Rachels and Daniel Fernandez

This is Us star Chrissy Metz pulled from a personal place when co-writing “Girl Go” with Lainey Wilson, Faren Rachels and Daniel Fernandez. The song was inspired by her desire to leave her hometown of Gainesville, Florida, to chase her big dream of being an actress in Los Angeles.

“You never want to forget who you were and where you came from and what made you,” Metz explains of the song’s meaning. “I remember thinking how important it was for somebody to believe in me before I believed in myself.”

2. “Opening Act” by Bobby Bones & the Raging Idiots

Written by Jordan Davis, Lainey Wilson, Bobby Bones, Eddie Garcia and Brandon Ray

Hit country stars Wilson and Jordan Davis got to tap into their comedic sides when they teamed up with popular radio host Bobby Bones and his band the Raging Idiots on “Opening Act.” Not only are they featured artists on the song, but they also had a hand in writing their own verses.

“It gave me an opportunity to really just go outside the lines and write real stuff,” Wilson jokes on the Bobby Bones Show about the song that features such lyrics as Nobody cares about the opening act / You don’t know a single song that they play / Your only wish is that they get off stage / They said sing along and no one sang.

3. “Bad Liar” by Kalsey Kulyk

Written by Lainey Wilson and Kalsey Kulyk

Lainey Wilson teamed up with Canadian country singer Kalsey Kulyk to pen this track that finds the singer alleging that the mascara tears on her face are simply from black rain and that she’s not drinking to forget, she’s just a big fan of wine. I ain’t copin, I’m not hopin’ / You break her heart and set it on fire / And I ain’t never been better / Everything’s good / And I’m a bad liar, Kulyk sings in the cleverly written chorus. The song is featured on her 2019 self-titled album.

Photo by Jeff Kravitz/Getty Images for CMT