Lainey Wilson Scores No. 1 at Country Radio with “Watermelon Moonshine”

Lainey Wilson‘s nostalgic ballad “Watermelon Moonshine” has earned the top spot on country radio. The milestone marks her fifth consecutive No. 1.

“I’m so honored that ‘Watermelon Moonshine’ hit #1 on Country Radio this week,” Wilson shared in a statement. “This song was co-written with two incredible songwriters, Josh Kear and Jordan Schmidt, and I couldn’t be more proud listening to folks sing it back at shows. This track represents the storytelling I grew up with and reflects on that young love we all like to reminisce on.”

This year has been a lauded one for Wilson. “Watermelon Moonshine” taking the No. 1 spot follows “Heart Like A Truck,” which also cinched the top spot on Billboard’s Country airplay chart. Wilson beat her own record with that track, given that she was the last solo female artist to top that particular chart in 2021 with “Things a Man Oughta Know.”

It’s not hard to figure out why “Watermelon Moonshine” has excelled the way it has. The nostalgic track has a warm feeling about it. Instantly, the listener is pulled in by their own memories of past loves. Wilson recently told American Songwriter the inspiration behind “Watermelon Moonshine.”

“It’s truly about that young, wild crazy love,” Wilson tells American Songwriter. “That time in your life when nothing else matters.

“During this busy season of life that I’m in, I want to write about things that make me feel grounded,” she adds. “You can’t help but listen to ‘Watermelon Moonshine’ and think about that one person you were madly in love with.”

On top of No. 1 songs, Wilson has taken home four ACM Awards, two CMT Music Awards, three People’s Choice Country Awards, completed a 28-date sold-out tour, and played alongside Luke Combs on his world tour this year.

Looking ahead, fans can catch Wilson at festivals this fall including Riverfront Revival, Rome River Jam, Desert Sky Music Festival, as well as HARDY’s The Mockingbird & The Crow Tour, and more. Find her full show list, HERE.

(Photo by Rob Kim/Getty Images for The Recording Academy)