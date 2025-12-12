4 Hit Country Songs You Didn’t Know Were Covers

Country music is full of cover songs. In the 1950s and ’60s, it was common for multiple artists to cut the same song within months of one another. Today, though, artists tend to leave more of a gap between the original and cover versions. Sometimes, those songs become hits, and fans don’t realize they’re not hearing the original version.

The songs below are great. They were hits upon release, and most have remained popular for years or even decades. However, most country fans have no idea that these hit songs are actually covers.

“Shameless” by Garth Brooks

Garth Brooks released “Shameless” in October 1991 as the second single from his album Ropin’ the Wind. The genre-bent cover went to the top of the Hot Country Songs chart, adding another chart-topper to Brooks’ collection.

Billy Joel wrote and originally released the song in January of the same year as a single from his album Storm Front. His release peaked at No. 40 on the Billboard Adult Contemporary chart.

“Fancy” Reba McEntire

Reba McEntire released “Fancy” in February 1991 as a single from her album Rumor Has It. It peaked at No. 8 on the country chart. More importantly, it became one of McEntire’s signature songs. However, many country fans who know every word to the song don’t know it’s a cover.

Bobbie Gentry wrote and released the original version of “Fancy” in 1969. Hers was a top 40 hit on the Hot 100 and a top 10 hit on the Adult Contemporary tally.

“Blue” by LeAnn Rimes

LeAnn Rimes introduced herself to the country music world in 1996 with “Blue.” The young country star made the song fit her style so well that it will likely surprise many to learn that it’s a cover.

Bill Mack wrote the song and released it nearly four decades before Rimes, in 1958. His version wasn’t a hit, but he did win the ACM Song of the Year Award in 1996 for Rimes’ rendition.

“Ol’ Red” by Blake Shelton

Blake Shelton released “Ol’ Red” as the third and final single from his self-titled debut album in 2002. It peaked at No. 14 on the Hot Country Songs chart. More importantly, though, it became one of his signature songs. He even named his chain of bars after the song.

George Jones was the first to record the song. He included it on his 1990 album You Oughta Be Here with Me. Jones didn’t release his version as a single, though.

