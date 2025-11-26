3 Classic Country Songs From Big Name Artists That Are Actually Covers of Storied Folk Tunes

While the current trends of the genre wouldn’t suggest it, folk music is the foundation of country music. Yes, many decades ago, before there was Nashville, the CMA Awards, and Broadway, country music mainly resided on the red clay roads of Georgia in the Appalachian Mountains of North Carolina. Needless to say, the genre has strayed far away from its roots in recent years. Though once upon a time, acclaimed artists liked to dwell in the past more often. With that in mind, here are three classic country songs from big-name artists that are actually covers of storied folk tunes.

“Wayfaring Stranger” by Johnny Cash

When Johnny Cash released “Wayfaring Stranger” in 2000 on his album American III: Solitary Man, he unofficially made it his song. However, this tune is a cover of a timeless folk song that is actually far older than Cash himself. The original author and the origins of the tune are unknown, but some scholars suggest that it comes from 18th-century German origins.

No matter where it came from, the minute Johnny Cash started singing it, it became his. Now, if not for the original unknown author, then Cash would not have scored one of the most popular singles from his later career. Every time you listen to the song, remember that its existence extends far beyond Johnny Cash.

“Hobo’s Meditation” by Dolly Parton, Linda Ronstadt, and Emmylou Harris

In 1987, Dolly Parton, Linda Ronstadt, and Emmylou Harris released their collaborative album, Trio. As one might imagine, the album’s star power led it to peak at No. 1 on the country charts and at No. 6 on the Billboard 200. Amidst the 1980s country flair exists a Great Depression era folk song by the one and only, Jimmie Rodgers. That song is his 1932 single, “Hobo’s Meditation”.

Prior to the superstar cover of the album, Rodgers’ single was seemingly relevant amongst old-time folk and country music fans, as well as historians. After the three got hold of it, they introduced the age-old American song and sound to the masses, whose ears at the time were being filled with synth-pop and hair metal.

“Red River Valley” by George Strait

Released in 1998 and created for the film, The Horse Whisperer, “Red River Valley” is a quintessential lonesome cowboy song. And not a fake one at that, as it was once likely listened to by real lonely cowboys. Like Cash’s “Wayfaring Stranger”, the original author of “Red River Valley” is unknown. Despite having an unknown author, the most widely accepted theory is that the track was originally composed in the 1870s during the historical Wolseley Expedition.

George Strait is far from the only artist to have covered this single. However, thanks to it being featured in the Robert Redford film, he brought it to the mainstream. Unlike many of Strait’s songs, the single didn’t have a prevalent chart history. Nevertheless, now you somewhat know where and when this song was created. Just not by who…

