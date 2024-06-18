3 Rock Songs That Became Pseudo-National Anthems

The National Anthem is a song known the world over. It’s a song that most of us can’t remember learning, but we know it all the same. Many rock songs have that same unifying, omnipresent effect. Find three rock songs that became pseudo-national anthems, below.

Videos by American Songwriter

1. “We Will Rock You”

Few things unite a crowd better than “We Will Rock You.” Queen must have known they had a hit on their hands after they heard the stomp-stomp-clap rhythm for the first time. An uncountable amount of sporting events have used “We Will Rock You” to fire up the audience and it has yet to fail. Like a national anthem, this hit is a unifying force.

Buddy, you’re a boy, make a big noise

Playing in the street, gonna be a big man someday

You got mud on your face, you big disgrace

Kicking your can all over the place, singin’

[RELATED: 3 Rock Bands That Released Two Major Albums In One Year–Featuring Bob Dylan, Queen, and More!]

2. “Imagine”

“Imagine” has a different effect than “We Will Rock You,” but it unifies all the same. The sentiment in the song has inspired generations of dreamers hoping for peace. John Lennon was among that pack and he made that fact very clear with this song.

Imagine there’s no heaven

It’s easy if you try

No hell below us

Above us, only sky

3. “Don’t Stop Believin'”

Though some may roll their eyes when “Don’t Stop Believin'” comes on–only for how ubiquitous it is–no one can deny it’s a hit of the highest order. Even the most defiant listener will be forced to sing along to this track when it comes on.

Just a small town girl

Livin’ in a lonely world

She took the midnight train going anywhere

Just a city boy

Born and raised in South Detroit

He took the midnight train going anywhere

(Photo by Andrew Putler/Redferns)