4 Hugely Underrated Rolling Stones Albums Everyone Needs To Hear

The Rolling Stones have delivered 31 studio albums in their illustrious career. And we’re going to add the phrase “and counting.” After all, we firmly believe that there’s still plenty more gas in their creative tank.

With a catalog that bountiful, it’s understandable if one or two albums here and there lag in terms of recognition levels. We’re going to give you four records you might have missed. If that’s the case, you’ll wish you knew about them sooner once you listen.

‘Aftermath’ (1966)

Many people only focus on The Stones’ albums starting with Beggars Banquet in 1968. That was the point where they rededicated themselves to the blues and a more bruising, unapologetic rock style. It also kicked off their most successful run of albums. But The Stones were coming into their own prior to that, especially in terms of original music. The songwriting of Mick Jagger and Keith Richards hit a new acme on Aftermath. The social commentary of “Mother’s Little Helper” showed how attentive the band was to the world around them. Meanwhile, tenderness abounds on softer tracks like “I Am Waiting” and “Lady Jane”. There’s even a great Motown homage in “Out Of Time”. A little bit of everything on this record, and it’s all pretty great.

‘Black And Blue’ (1976)

Jagger and Richards didn’t help the reputation of this album by announcing that it was an excuse to audition new guitarists who might replace Mick Taylor. Ronnie Wood got the gig, although both Harvey Mandel and Wayne Perkins do outstanding jobs as well when given the chance on Black And Blue. Look beyond the purpose for the record to the material, and you might be surprised at how sharp it is. The Stones flex their versatility, hitting everything from reggae (“Cherry Oh Baby”) to A&M balladry (“Fool To Cry”), from funk (“Hot Stuff”) to cocktail lounge jazz (“Melody”). For good measure, Mick and Keith combine their singing talents on “Memory Motel”, the band’s finest ever lament about life on the road.

‘Emotional Rescue’ (1980)

Mick Jagger doubled down on the urban music moves of Some Girls on its follow-up, Emotional Rescue. That didn’t exactly endear him to Keith Richards. Maybe that’s why Richards used his closing song vocal showcase to put Mick on blast, albeit in the most soulful way possible, with “All About You”. Meanwhile, Jagger and the band filled the dance floor with sultry grooves (“Dance (Pt. 1)”) and cheeky lyrics (the title track). And it’s not all about the four-on-the-floor stuff. “She’s So Cold” is a brash rocker that displays the band at its most lighthearted and crowd-pleasing. “Down In The Hole” shines as a downcast blues featuring some fantastic harmonica work from Sugar Blue.

‘Voodoo Lounge’ (1994)

Don’t believe anyone who tells you that The Stones’ last peak was Tattoo You. The Rolling Stones continued to do excellent work on all the albums since. We’re singling out Voodoo Lounge for the spotlight, if only because it feels like it was lost in the shuffle more than most. The Stones were filling out the extra space afforded them by CDs at this point. Thus, the album sprawls to 15 songs, when it would have been better served to cut down to a lean-and-mean ten. But the high points definitely deserve revisiting. That includes the smoldering lead track “Your Love Is Strong”, an unfairly forgotten single. Softer stuff, including Jagger’s “Out Of Tears” and “Blinded By Rainbows” and Richards’ “The Worst” and “Thru And Thru” display the group at their most touchingly world-weary.

